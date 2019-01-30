Amazon closes delivery stations in Chicago due to weather conditions

Amazon customers will likely see a delay in package deliveries on Wednesday as the company temporarily closed delivery stations due to the extreme cold.

“The safety of our associates and delivery partners is our top priority, and we are closing our Chicago-area delivery stations temporarily due to weather conditions,” company spokesman Ernesto Apreza said in an email.

“Customers in the Chicago-area may see a delayed promised delivery date on items when they go to checkout,” Apreza said.

Amazon encouraged customers to check the delivery status of their purchase online and to call customer service with questions.

FedEx also said it was focused on worker safety and that customers could see delays as a result.

“While some operations and service may be impacted by severe local weather conditions, we will provide service to the best of our ability to accessible areas,” a statement from FedEx said. “Our priority is the safety of our team members and meeting the service needs of our customers.”

Even the U.S. Post Office suspended mail delivery Wednesday for some Chicago area zip codes.

Post office branches will be open for retail services, but mail carriers will not be making deliveries due to weather conditions, according to USPS spokesman Tim Norman.

Norman said that officials would announce later in the day whether delivery will also be suspended on Thursday.