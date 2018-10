Lyft rolls out a subscription service

Lyft’s next step in trying to make car ownership optional is a monthly subscription service.

The ride-hailing company is introducing a $299 plan geared toward commuters. Lyft’s All-Access Plan lets users prepay for 30 rides worth up to $15 each. If a ride costs more than $15, you pay the difference.

Lyft claims its subscription plan can save passengers as much as 59 percent compared with the cost of owning a car.