Teens can work out for free at Planet Fitness this summer

This summer, Planet Fitness is offering teenagers free access to its gyms as part of its Teen Summer Challenge.

From May 15 to September 1, teenagers ages 15-18 can work out and take fitness classes for free at any Planet Fitness location in Chicago.

To sign up, teens need to visit the location they want to work out at. Once they sign up, that will be the only location they can visit to gain free access. Anyone under 18 must bring a parent or guardian to sign up.

Anyone who signs up for the Teen Summer Challenge will be entered to win a $500 scholarship and a $5,000 grand prize, both awarded at the end of the summer.

For more information, visit planetfitness.com/TeenSummerChallenge.