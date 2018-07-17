New multimillion fund created to invest in minority entrepreneurs

ESSENCE Ventures CEO, Richelieu Dennis speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dennis announced the launch of a $100 million investment fund aimed to pump capital into businesses owned by minorities. | Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Richelieu Dennis, founder of SheaMoisture products and current owner of Essence Magazine, recently announced the launch of a $100 million investment fund aimed to pump capital into businesses owned by minorities.

The new endeavor, which Dennis named New Voices Fund, is part of a promise he made to elevate women and entrepreneurs of color back in 2017 when he sold SheaMoisture to Unilever. About $70 million is still up for grabs after an initial $30 million was invested into several black women’s businesses.

Black women are covering a lot of ground as entrepreneurs, according to Blackenterprise.com. The number of black women to raise more than $1 million from venture capitalists have tripled in the last year, increasing from 11 to 34, and black women have also seen a 250 percent hike in startups. The number of startups owned by the demographic now stands at 227, in comparison to 84 back in 2016.

Despite great entrepreneurial progress – black women have founded businesses at higher rates than others in recent years – investment lags dismally behind. In 2018, investment into black women’s businesses represented a mere .02 percent of all venture capitalist dollars.