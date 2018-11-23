Sears hopes 505 of its stores, 11 in Illinois, will stay open under new owner

Eleven Sears and Kmart stores are among the 505 locations being offered for sale. | AP file photo

After a year of closures, layoffs and finally filing for bankruptcy, Sears has listed the 505 stores — including 11 in Illinois — it hopes a new owner will continue operating.

A bankruptcy court document filed Wednesday lists Illinois stores the company is selling, with locations in Bloomingdale, Chicago Ridge, Peoria, Schaumburg, West Dundee, Fairview Heights, North Riverside, Oak Brook and Rockford-Cherryvale. The list also includes Kmart stores in Bridgeview and Des Plaines.

But as the retailer searches for a new owner, it’s also considering bids to liquidate.

Sears has a Dec. 15 deadline to find an initial bidder on these stores, with a Dec.28 deadline for other buyers to submit bids and an auction on Jan. 14.

The Hoffman Estates-based retailer, plagued by years of falling sales and accumulating debt, heavily trimmed down its stores this year before filing for bankruptcy protections in mid-October.

