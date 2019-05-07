Westlake Hospital must stay open while state board’s decision is reviewed

Supporters of Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park were expected to make a last-ditch effort Friday to keep the hospital open | via Facebook

A Melrose Park hospital must remain open while a court reviews the decision by a state board to allow it to close, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The village of Melrose Park had filed an emergency motion to stall the planned closing of Westlake Hospital while they appeal the decision by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to allow Pipeline Health to close the facility.

Cook County Judge Anna Loftus ruled in favor of the village, saying the hospital, at 1225 Lake St. in Melrose Park, must stay open — for now. The state board had unanimously approved Pipeline’s application last week.

That decision already has been slammed by residents and elected officials, who say the review board should have put off a decision until after a pending lawsuit against Pipeline is resolved.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was the latest to weigh; Monday night, he removed his two newly appointed board members, both of whom had voted against deferring the application.