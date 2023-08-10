The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Marijuana News Chicago

South Loop gets its first recreational weed dispensary

It’s been six months since Matthew Brewer celebrated the opening of Grasshopper Club’s first shop in Logan Square. Opening its second shop at 58 E. Roosevelt Road was no easier, he said.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE South Loop gets its first recreational weed dispensary
General Manager Jason Neloms shakes hands with Blake Nielsen, who partnered with Grasshopper Club, while Jessica Lee, another partner, smiles inside the dispensary after the store’s ribbon cutting ceremony for its second location in the South Loop neighborhood, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

General manager Jason Neloms (from left) and partners Jessica Lee and Blake Nielsen celebrate the grand opening Thursday of the Grasshopper Club in the South Loop.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The South Loop got its first recreational marijuana dispensary on Thursday. And it’s a Black- and family-owned business.

It’s been six months since Matthew Brewer celebrated the opening of Grasshopper Club’s first shop in Logan Square at 2551 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Opening its second shop at 53 E. Roosevelt Road was no easier, he said.

“There were probably 25 or 35 different obstacles that were strong enough to stop this process,” Brewer, 42, said at the grand opening Thursday.

For a year and a half after identifying the location, Brewer struggled with fundraising, securing permits, rezoning and fending off a petition to keep the South Loop off-limits to dispensaries. Brewer also held four community meetings.

But it was all worth it, he said.

Matthew Brewer, owner and founder of Grasshopper Club, welcomes customers into the dispensary after the store’s ribbon cutting ceremony for its second location in the South Loop neighborhood, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Matthew Brewer, (center) owner and founder of Grasshopper Club, welcomes customers into the South Loop dispensary after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Expanding the family business has allowed him to hire folks the business hasn’t had room for.

The new shop’s general manager is Jason Neloms, who has been working in the marijuana business since 2019. He attended the grand opening in Logan Square in February and had introduced himself then, Brewer said, but there was no room to hire him until recently.

About 900 people applied for the 20 or so openings at the new store, Brewer said.

Related

It’s very much a family business, Brewer said. His brother, Chuck, runs day-to-day operations. His mother, Dianne, a retired accountant, helps run the books.

Brewer, a commercial litigation attorney who has experience in the medical marijuana industry, wants to keep his business independent. But he’s gotten “a million offers” of buyouts from corporations, he said.

Melanie Martinez, assistant general manager at the dispensary Grasshopper Club, attends to customer Andrew Guice after the store’s ribbon cutting ceremony for its second location in the South Loop neighborhood, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Melanie Martinez, assistant general manager at the Grasshopper Club, helps customer Andrew Guice after the store’s ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“But they’re all offers, like, here’s money and we want to control you. And that’s not something we’re looking for,” he said. “It’s important for us to keep ownership and control. The second it’s no longer a Black-owned business, we’ve lost a little of the significance.”

Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th) said the Brewer’s independent, Black-owned business is an example of the outcome intended from the state’s 2020 legalization of recreational marijuana.

Robinson said he initially hesitated to vote for the law because he questioned if the state was “going to be able to get it right.” The state’s license process has struggled to prioritize minority business owners from groups historically hurt by harsh cannabis laws.

But Robinson praised the opening of the Brewer’s South Loop shop as a “piece of equity ... in the cannabis space.”

“We have more work to do,” Robinson said. “We need to make sure that we have Matthew Brewers all across the entire state and all across the city of Chicago. He has planted a seed and has created a recipe for others to be able to follow.”

Brewer said he’s seeking to open a third dispensary but hasn’t settled on a spot.

The second location of Grasshopper Club, a dispensary, is located at 58 East Roosevelt Road in the South Loop neighborhood, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

The Grasshopper Club opened its second dispensary at 58 E. Roosevelt Road in the South Loop neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In Cannabis
July saw highest Illinois cannabis sales this year at $140 million
Pot prices in Illinois are some of the highest in the nation, new study finds
Weed giants Columbia Care, Cresco Labs call off plans for $2 billion merger
Chicago weed giant Cresco Labs claims in suit that competitor GTI poached a top-level employee
Viola Brands looks to drive diversity in Illinois cannabis industry with first Chicago-area pot shop
Cannabis infuser opens on Near West Side: ‘It’s surreal. I’m dealing with stuff I would’ve gone to jail for’
The Latest
A tree-lined street in Old Town in 2018.
Editorials
Chicago, don’t let healthy trees be cut down without good reason
Alderpersons are now allowed to have up to 20 trees — even if healthy — cut down in their ward each year. Chicago’s new Urban Forest Advisory Board is right to recommend an end to the policy.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Kathleen Campbell outside her home in downstate Glenarm. Campbell and her neighbors are fighting Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, which wants to install a CO2 pipeline on their properties.
Other Views
I’m fighting a company that wants to put a dangerous CO2 pipeline in my community
Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC is trying to gaslight us into believing that CO2 pipelines are always safe.
By Kathleen Campbell
 
Andrew Benintendi of the White Sox high fives teammates during a game on July 16.
White Sox
Culture change ‘has to happen organically,’ White Sox’ Andrew Benintendi says
White Sox “happy to go to war together” in final 47 games of lost season.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Serabi Medina memorial balloons stuffed animals candles notes Portage Park Chicago
La Voz Chicago
Comunidad de Portage Park está conmocionada por el asesinato de una niña de 9 años
Los residentes dicen que se han preocupado más por la seguridad de sus hijos desde el tiroteo de Serabi Medina el sábado por la noche. Un vecino ha sido acusado en lo que los fiscales dicen fue su asesinato deliberado.
By Ambar Colón
 
GloriaTrevi_SocialMedia_16x9.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Gloria Trevi cuenta su historia en la serie ‘Ellas soy yo’
La cantautora mexicana dio el visto bueno y participa en la serie producida, dirigida y escrita por Carla Estrada.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 