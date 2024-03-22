The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 22, 2024
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Nation/World

Kate Middleton reveals she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy

In a video message released Friday, the Princess of Wales asked for “time, space and privacy” while she is treated for an unspecified type of cancer.

By  Associated Press
   
BRIAN MELLEY and JILL LAWLESS, AP
SHARE Kate Middleton reveals she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
The British Royal Family Attend The Christmas Morning Service. Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church in 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk, England. The princess revealed Friday that she is battling cancer.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

LONDON — Kate, the Princess of Wales, said Friday she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Her condition was disclosed in a video message recorded on Wednesday and broadcast Friday, coming after weeks of speculation on social media about her whereabouts and health since she was hospitalized in January for unspecified abdominal surgery.

Kate asked for “time, space and privacy” while she is treated for an unspecified type of cancer.

“I am well," she said. "I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal.”

Kate, 42, hadn’t been seen publicly since Christmas until video surfaced this week of her with her husband, Prince William, heir to the throne, walking from a farm shop near their Windsor home.

Kensington Palace had given little detail about Kate’s condition beyond saying it wasn’t cancer-related, the surgery was successful and recuperation would keep the princess away from public duties until April.

The news is another shock for the royal family since the announcement last month that King Charles III was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was caught while undergoing a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

Charles, 75, has withdrawn from public duties while he has cancer treatment, though he's appeared frequently in photos carrying on meetings with government officials and dignitaries and was even seen going to church.

Kate, on the other hand, had been out of view, leading to weeks of speculation and gossip. Attempts to put rumors to bed by releasing a photo of her on Mother's Day in the U.K. surrounded by her three smiling children backfired when The Associated Press and other news agencies retracted the image because it had been manipulated.

Kate issued a statement the next day acknowledging she liked to “experiment with editing” and apologizing for “any confusion” the photo had caused. But that did little to quell the speculation.

Even the footage published by The Sun and TMZ that appeared to show Kate and William shopping sparked a new flurry of rumor-mongering, with some armchair sleuths refusing to believe the video showed Kate at all.

Earlier this week, a British privacy watchdog said it was investigating a report that staff at the private London hospital where she was treated tried to snoop on her medical records while she was a patient for abdominal surgery.

The former Kate Middleton, who married William in a fairy-tale wedding in 2011, has boosted the popularity and appeal of the British monarchy worldwide more than any royal since Princess Diana.

The princess is the oldest of three children brought up in a well-to-do neighborhood in Berkshire, west of London. The Middletons have no aristocratic background, and the British press often referred to Kate as a “commoner” marrying into royalty.

Kate attended the private girls’ school Marlborough College and then University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where she met William around 2001. Friends and housemates at first, their relationship came to be in the public eye when they were pictured together on a skiing holiday in Switzerland in 2004.

Kate graduated in 2005 with a degree in art history and a budding relationship with the prince.

Next Up In Entertainment
GIRLS STATE Doc10 Preview Screening
5 items to see at the Newberry exhibition celebrating Mister Kelly’s
Native Americans, settlers, colonial figures are focus of historic South Side fieldhouse murals
Dear Abby: Wife would rather listen to vegan podcasts than me
HBO special spotlights Ramy Youssef’s edgy jokes, gently told
Horoscope for Friday, March 22, 2024
The Latest
Historic murals at Palmer Park on the South Side.
Murals and Mosaics
Native Americans, settlers, colonial figures are focus of historic South Side fieldhouse murals
Asked about skewed or offensive narratives in some of that artwork, the Chicago Park District acknowledges older facilities “do not always tell the full story of our history or celebrate the values that we share today” and says murals, monuments and park names are part of an “ongoing review.”
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago White Sox Workout
White Sox
White Sox pitcher John Brebbia takes important step toward Opening Day
Brebbia’s clean inning suggests he could be ready.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle | FACEBOOK
Transportation
Shamrock Shuffle to close some downtown streets
The yearly race through downtown Chicago takes place Sunday.
By Mary Norkol
 
Taxidermistshow03-16-24KeithKinzeljudgeAbelEverage .jpg
Outdoors
Standing tall and peering close at the Illinois Taxidermist Association Convention
The convention provided a chance to learn and see some amazing work up close.
By Dale Bowman
 
USC Pro Day Football
Bears
Chargers GM on sending Keenan Allen to Bears: ‘I knew who I was trading’
As the Chargers ran into a salary-cap snafu, new GM Joe Hortiz said there was no way they could keep all their veterans.
By Jason Lieser
 