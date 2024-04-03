The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley divorcing after 5 years of marriage

“We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Chance wrote in a statement.

By  USA TODAY
   
Edward Segarra,USA TODAY
Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend The 2021 Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2021 in New York City. The couple announced they are divorcing after five years.

Chance the Rapper and wife Kirsten Corley are heading for divorce after five years of marriage.

The former couple revealed their split in a joint statement posted to Chance's Instagram Stories Wednesday.

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," the statement read. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

The pair shares two daughters, 8-year-old Kensli and 4-year-old Marli Grace, whom they plan to "raise together."

"We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition," the statement concluded.

Chance and Corley wed in March 2019. The two exchanged vows during a ceremony held in Newport Beach, California, before a crowd that included comedian Dave Chappelle, rapper Ye (then called Kanye West) and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian West.

Days before their nuptials, Chance confirmed he and Corley were tying the knot in an X thread about how he met his soon-to-be bride. He said the two met in 2003 when he was 9 at his mother's office party.

"We were instructed to make way for an exclusive performance by DESTINY's CHILD!!" Chance recalled of a lip-synced performance featuring Corley. "Now I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth."

Though he was nudged by his father at the time to show off his dance moves, Chance declined, reasoning: "It's 'cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I ain't wanna jump the gun.

"So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself."

It's not the first breakup for the couple, who also split in 2016, six months after Kensli's birth. Corley filed for child support, but the two settled in 2017 and reconciled.

