Ellen DeGeneres cancels upcoming Chicago show, says she's 'done' with show business

If you had your heart set on seeing Ellen DeGeneres next month at the Chicago Theatre, there’s a 50-50 chance that’s gonna happen.

The 66-year-old comedian abruptly canceled her Aug. 11 show on Wednesday. The show slated for Aug. 10, however, is still a go.

Ticketmaster announced the cancellation on its website for the Aug. 11 show, noting “Unfortunately, The Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.” Ticket holders are also being notified directly via email. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase.

DeGeneres also has also made it clear that she’s leaving Hollywood altogether. SFGate reported last week that she told the audience during her recent gig at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California, that this tour would truly be her last, and the last show business gig of her career.

When asked if she would be doing more movies, such as reprising her role as Dory from the “Finding Nemo” franchise, DeGeneres replied, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

The upcoming Netflix special is being taped during the current road trek, aptly titled “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up” tour.

DeGeneres’ long-running daytime talk show ended in 2022 after a 19-year run amid accusations of the star allegedly fostering an unhealthy and toxic workplace.

During that same Santa Rosa show, DeGeneres addressed the accusations, saying, “Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean. ... I am many things, but I am not mean.”

