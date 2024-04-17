The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Chicago History

Chicago Daily News 100 years ago: County building scene of slaying

Father of Checker Taxi murder victim takes vengeance after delay in trial

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Chicago Daily News 100 years ago: County building scene of slaying
Chicago Daily News front page April 21, 1924

As reported on April 21, 1924, by the Chicago Daily News, sister paper of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The gray-haired father of a murdered Checker Taxi company official took vengeance with a gun outside a courtroom on the eleventh floor of the county building today.

From ambush on the stairs leading to the twelfth floor, he shot and killed one of two men accused murdering his son, as they were leaving court after obtaining a third continuance of the case. His wife, their daughter and his son’s widow stood near him as he fired and went with him to the detective bureau afterward.

Patrick Sexton did the shooting. His victim was John K. (“Jack”) Rose. Rose and Max Raifman, another taxi driver, were accused of murdering young Frank Sexton, a roadmaster for the company, last June.

Witnesses said the shooting was unprovoked, but Sexton told Chief of Detectives Hughes that Rose and two other men, who he did not recognize, attacked him as they left the courtroom. They rushed him back against a wall, he said, and he shot Rose to save himself.

Rose and Raifman were accused of waylaying and killing young Sexton while they were soliciting proxies for use against the administration in control of the taxi business. Rose is said to have confessed the murder after his arrest.

Next Up In News
Woman found fatally stabbed in Ashburn home
Prairie Band Potawatomi becomes first federally recognized tribal nation in Illinois
Man killed, another critically wounded in South Chicago shooting
1 killed, 2 hurt in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting
FDA recalls Abbott heart pumps linked to deaths, injuries
Two new Filipino eateries open in Chicago adding to wave of restaurants offering fun spins on ube and longaniza
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, April 21, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Ramberg_Waiting Lady.jpeg. Christina Ramberg. Waiting Lady, 1972. Collection of Anstiss and Ronald Krueck, Chicago. © The Estate of Christina Ramberg. Photography by Jamie Stukenberg.
Art
Christina Ramberg retrospective opens at Art Institute nearly 30 years after her untimely death
Stunning and much-deserved, it’s the largest and most comprehensive exhibition ever devoted to the Chicago artist’s work.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Kyle Davidson
Blackhawks
GM Kyle Davidson on Blackhawks' rebuild: 'It's time to take a step forward'
Davidson said Saturday he expects the Hawks to begin ascending next season after this season’s meager 23-win effort. Coach Luke Richardson said Davidson told him he plans to be active in free agency this summer to help make that happen.
By Ben Pope
 
RECORDDAY-042124_1.jpgPhillip Gross shows his wife Michelle Calderhead the records that he found at Dusty Groove on the Northwest Side on Record Store Day, Saturday, April 20, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Business
Chicagoans build community while seeking special vinyl on Record Store Day
On Saturday, music-lovers visited local record stores for their favorites among more than 380 exclusive releases, including projects from Pearl Jam, David Bowie, the Beatles and Paramore.
By Erica Thompson
 
Haywood Highsmith dunks the ball against the Bulls during the Play-In Tournament game Friday in Miami.
Columnists
Bulls prove they're not worthy of your belief
The season ended the exact same way it did last season. The glaring difference this time: This season was over before the first half ended. Last year, at least they fought until the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter.
By Scoop Jackson
 