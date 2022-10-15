Kahleah Copper’s offseason will look a little different this year after adding a gold medal to her trophy case

Kahleah Copper has been contemplating investing in a trophy case.

It’s certainly warranted after the year the Sky guard has had. Over the last 365 days, Copper won a WNBA title, was named WNBA Finals MVP, moved to Spain to play for Perfumerias Avenida and won two more MVP trophies. She returned to the WNBA and followed her All-Star season by winning her first gold medal with Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

Forget one case. Copper might want to consider investing in two.

“[Right now] they’re on my TV stand,” Copper said. “So I see [them] every day.”

The quick turnaround from the WNBA season to the FIBA World Cup in Australia came under heavy scrutiny by participating players, especially after a number of stars suffered injuries in the competition. Copper was one of them.

In Team USA’s quarterfinal game against Serbia, Copper went down with a left hip injury that sidelined her for the rest of the competition. Team USA didn’t provide an update on the injury, but Sky coach James Wade said Copper is getting better. Copper said she’ll be working out with trainers in Chicago this offseason.

She had 24 hours to pack up her life in Chicago and fly back to Philadelphia after the Sky’s Game 5 semifinal loss to the Sun before joining Team USA.

The quick turnaround had her momentarily contemplating whether she was capable of competing for a roster spot on Cheryl Reeve’s World Cup team. But Copper had a conversation with her agent, former WNBA champion Ticha Penicheiro, that put everything into perspective.

The two discussed Copper’s experience of not making Team USA’s final roster and the importance of moving on from the WNBA season.

“First of all, she’s a Virgo,” Copper said. “So one thing about her, she’s not going to sugarcoat anything. She’s going to let me know exactly what it is.”

There were only three players on Team USA who arrived at the World Cup on cloud nine, and they were the members of the WNBA champion Aces: A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray. Everyone else came with some level of disappointment.

Copper said the group discussed the season briefly, but there wasn’t much energy given to it. Their quick shift in focus was a reflection of their commitment to winning gold.

Team USA won its fourth consecutive World Cup gold medal and 11th overall with an average margin of victory of 40.8 points. The Americans beat China 83-61 in the gold-medal game. Copper helped her team from the sideline but was credited by Reeve and teammates for being the spark throughout the competition. She averaged 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in six games.

Copper’s focus now has shifted to rest and recovery. She opted not to play overseas this offseason, signing a Player Marketing Agreement with the WNBA instead.

Last week, a mural of Copper painted by Philadelphia artist Priscilla Bell was unveiled at the Simpson Rec Center in northeast Philadelphia. The mural and unveiling was a partnership between highlightHER and Zelle. Copper was able to donate $10,000 to the Imhotep Institute Charter School’s girls’ basketball program as part of the partnership. Copper’s former coach, Dave Hardgrove, accepted the donation.

The mural features images of Copper in her Sky uniform, as well as an image of her with her late grandmother, Bytia. The image was a copy of a photo Copper wears every day on a chain around her neck.

Copper is the only member of the Sky’s starting five who’s under contract for 2023. The Sky probably will have a different look next year, considering Allie Quigley and Candace Parker are contemplating retirement and Courtney Vandersloot will be weighing her options as an unrestricted free agent.

Two of Copper’s USA teammates, Breanna Stewart and Brionna Jones, also are unrestricted free agents. Copper isn’t shying away from recruiting.

“When the time comes, I have relationships built,” Copper said. “I’ll be planting seeds here and there.”