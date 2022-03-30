Sky acquire rights to center Li Yueru in sign and trade sending Lexie Brown to Sparks

Sky coach/general manager James Wade has made what will likely be his final roster move ahead of the 2022 WNBA preseason, completing a sign and trade that sent guard Lexie Brown to the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for the rights to center Li Yueru.

Wade extended a qualifying offer to Brown early in free agency, after that expired she signed a new contract and was subsequently traded to the Sparks. According to sources Brown is on a training camp contract with the Sparks.

Yueru hasn’t played a minute in the WNBA since being drafted by the Atlanta Dream with the 35th overall pick in the third round of the 2019 draft. Her rights were acquired by the Sparks in February.

“Li is an established player in China and on an international level, who adds much value,” Wade said. “This is as much about our future as it is about now. We think she is going to be a good player in the WNBA for a very long time, so we’re very happy that she will be playing in a Chicago Sky uniform.”

Yueru averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and shot nearly 80% from the field in the Tokyo Olympics. The 6-7 center from Changzhi, Shanxi China, is currently playing for Inner Magnolia in the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association and is averaging 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Wade has limited cap space and a deep training camp roster for the 2022 season, so acquiring Yueru’s rights is a great step toward building future depth in the frontcourt. In 2023, the Sky’s roster could see an overhaul as all their protected veterans, except Kahleah Copper, become unrestricted free agents.

Brown was invited to Sky training camp ahead of the 2021 season. After being waived, signing a hardship contract with the team and being waived again Brown signed a rest-of-season contract last June. Brown averaged just 9.5 minutes per game last season for the Sky but gave the team much valuable depth in the backcourt.

She played in Athletes Unlimited’s inaugural season where she averaged 14 points, 4.6 assists and four rebounds per game and shot 46.9% from three through four weeks of play.

“I’m ready to go to training camp and compete,” Brown said. “I don’t think I can go in there and just chill, but that’s nothing new to me. I’m ready.”