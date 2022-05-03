The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

U.S. government now considers Brittney Griner wrongfully detained by Russia

The designation means the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE U.S. government now considers Brittney Griner wrongfully detained by Russia
The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even.

The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, two U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. Since then, U.S. officials had stopped short of classifying the Phoenix Mercury player as wrongfully detained and said instead that their focus was on ensuring that she had access in jail to American consular affairs officials.

Now, though, U.S. officials have shifted supervision of her case to a State Department section — the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs — that is focused on negotiating for the release of hostages and other Americans deemed wrongfully detained.

“Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home,” said Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas.

It was unclear what prompted the shift in Griner’s case, though President Joe Biden’s administration had been under pressure from members of Congress and others to make Griner’s release a priority.

The U.S. last week secured the release of Marine veteran Trevor Reed as part of a prisoner swap that also resulted in a convicted Russian drug trafficker being freed from prison in the U.S.

Besides Griner, another American regarded as unjustly detained in Russia is Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan who was arrested in December 2018 while visiting for a friend’s wedding and was later sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage-related charges his family says are bogus.

ESPN first reported the classification in Griner’s case. Two U.S. officials confirmed it on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it by name.

Meanwhile, the WNBA announced Tuesday that it would honor Griner with a floor decal and allow the Mercury to pay her without it counting against the team’s cap. The decal will feature Griner’s initials, B.G., as well as her No. 42. All 12 teams will have the decal on their home courts starting with the season opener Friday night. The Mercury open their season at home that night against the Las Vegas Aces.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Candace Parker says Sky need to reinvent themselves if they want to repeat as WNBA champions
Marquee Sports Network will air up to 16 Sky games as part of broadcast deal
This You Gotta See: White Sox and Cubs get it on, and it’s open season for champion Sky
It’s time we talked about Candace Parker’s legacy
James Wade is Sky’s championship salesman
There’s not much dispute about ‘Sloot’
The Latest
Police officers investigate in the 300 block of East Superior Street, where a suspect had run into the Northwestern University&nbsp;Chicago Campus on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Crime
Carjacker told driver, ‘Get out or I’ll shoot you,’ then led police on a chase that prompted Northwestern University lockdown
The driver of a red Mazda was parked in front of his home in West Rogers Park Monday afternoon when a man walked up and pointed a gun at his head.
By David Struett and Tom Schuba
 
Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
White Sox
Five things you didn’t know about Ozzie Guillen and the White Sox-Cubs rivalry
Guillen wasted no time embarrassing himself. Just ask “Jim Sundberg.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
‘FOMO’? Oh, no! The night Len Kasper couldn’t help but root against a Cubs no-hitter
Kasper, then the Cubs’ TV play-by-play man, was watching from home as Ted Lilly took a no-no into the ninth in 2010.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox
Columnists
Cubs-White Sox is back. Which side are you on?
It’s North vs. South, Addison Street vs. 35th Street, blue vs. black, good vs. bad, bad vs. good. This week, the rivalry renews at Wrigley Field.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Mick Mullady with his first wild turkey. Provided photo
Outdoors
First wild turkey fits in line with the outdoors history of the Mullady family
Mick Mullady bagged his first wild turkey to fit into the long family history in the outdoors.
By Dale Bowman
 