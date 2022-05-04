The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Here’s a look at your 2022 Chicago Sky

Despite the seriousness of the impending season and the line of questioning that came with it, Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and the rest of the Sky’s roster laughed their way through an afternoon of media.

Annie Costabile By Annie Costabile
   
(From left) Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Azurá Stevens pose for a portrait Tuesday afternoon at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Chicago Sky’s title defending season tips off on Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks but not before the team hosted media day at Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield on Tuesday.

Sky coach/GM James Wade and his team fielded questions all day about what it will take to run it back and bring another championship to Chicago. Despite the seriousness of the impending season and the line of questioning that came with it, Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and the rest of the Sky’s roster laughed their way through an afternoon of media.

Masseny Kaba poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Masseny Kaba poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
(Clockwise from bottom left) Candace Parker, Allie Quigley, head coach James Wade, Azurá Stevens, Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot pose for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
(Clockwise from bottom left) Candace Parker, Allie Quigley, head coach James Wade, Azurá Stevens, Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot pose for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Candace Parker poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Candace Parker poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Courtney Vandersloot jumps on Azurá Stevens’ back for a piggyback ride during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Courtney Vandersloot jumps on Azurá Stevens’ back for a piggyback ride during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
(Clockwise from bottom left) Courtney Vandersloot, Candace Parker, Azurá Stevens, Ruthy Hebard, Allie Quigley and Dana Evans pose for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
(Clockwise from bottom left) Courtney Vandersloot, Candace Parker, Azurá Stevens, Ruthy Hebard, Allie Quigley and Dana Evans pose for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Courtney Vandersloot poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Courtney Vandersloot poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Allie Quigley, left, and Courtney Vandersloot, center, react as Candace Parker spins a ball on her finger during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Allie Quigley, left, and Courtney Vandersloot, center, react as Candace Parker spins a ball on her finger during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Azurá Stevens poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Azurá Stevens poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Allie Quigley and Azurá Stevens chat during a photo shoot on media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Allie Quigley and Azurá Stevens chat during a photo shoot on media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Kaela Davis poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Kaela Davis poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Allie Quigley, left, and Courtney Vandersloot spin balls on their fingers for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Allie Quigley, left, and Courtney Vandersloot spin balls on their fingers for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Candace Parker poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Candace Parker poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Allie Quigley poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Allie Quigley poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Courtney Vandersloot poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Courtney Vandersloot poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Emmanuelle Tahane, left, and Masseny Kaba chat with a reporter during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Emmanuelle Tahane, left, and Masseny Kaba chat with a reporter during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Candace Parker, left, and Azurá Stevens pose for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Candace Parker, left, and Azurá Stevens pose for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Ruthy Hebard poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Ruthy Hebard poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Masseny Kaba poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Masseny Kaba poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Courtney Vandersloot chats with people during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Courtney Vandersloot chats with people during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Sparkle Taylor poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Sparkle Taylor poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Anneli Maley poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Anneli Maley poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Dana Evans poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Dana Evans poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Candace Parker poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Candace Parker poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Kathleen Doyle poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Kathleen Doyle poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Ruthy Hebard chats with a reporter during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Ruthy Hebard chats with a reporter during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Tina Krajisnik poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Tina Krajisnik poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Candace Parker chats with a reporter during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Candace Parker chats with a reporter during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Emma Meesseman poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Emma Meesseman poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Head coach James Wade poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Head coach James Wade poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Allie Quigley poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Allie Quigley poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Emmanuelle Tahane poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022.
Emmanuelle Tahane poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Friday’s game marks the first time Parker will play against her former Sparks team since she departed Los Angeles for Chicago last February. It will also be 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman’s Sky debut.

Wade still has roster cuts to make ahead of the WNBA’s May 5 roster deadline date. The Sky’s roster currently has 14 players listed and will need to be cut to 11 to fit under the salary cap.

