Here’s a look at your 2022 Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky’s title defending season tips off on Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks but not before the team hosted media day at Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield on Tuesday.

Sky coach/GM James Wade and his team fielded questions all day about what it will take to run it back and bring another championship to Chicago. Despite the seriousness of the impending season and the line of questioning that came with it, Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and the rest of the Sky’s roster laughed their way through an afternoon of media.

Masseny Kaba poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 1 of 31 (Clockwise from bottom left) Candace Parker, Allie Quigley, head coach James Wade, Azurá Stevens, Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot pose for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 2 of 31 Candace Parker poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 3 of 31 Courtney Vandersloot jumps on Azurá Stevens’ back for a piggyback ride during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 4 of 31 (Clockwise from bottom left) Courtney Vandersloot, Candace Parker, Azurá Stevens, Ruthy Hebard, Allie Quigley and Dana Evans pose for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 5 of 31 Courtney Vandersloot poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 6 of 31 Allie Quigley, left, and Courtney Vandersloot, center, react as Candace Parker spins a ball on her finger during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 7 of 31 Azurá Stevens poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 8 of 31 Allie Quigley and Azurá Stevens chat during a photo shoot on media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 9 of 31 Kaela Davis poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 10 of 31 Allie Quigley, left, and Courtney Vandersloot spin balls on their fingers for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 11 of 31 Candace Parker poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 12 of 31 Allie Quigley poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 13 of 31 Courtney Vandersloot poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 14 of 31 Emmanuelle Tahane, left, and Masseny Kaba chat with a reporter during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 15 of 31 Candace Parker, left, and Azurá Stevens pose for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 16 of 31 Ruthy Hebard poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 17 of 31 Masseny Kaba poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 18 of 31 Courtney Vandersloot chats with people during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 19 of 31 Sparkle Taylor poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 20 of 31 Anneli Maley poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 21 of 31 Dana Evans poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 22 of 31 Candace Parker poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 23 of 31 Kathleen Doyle poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 24 of 31 Ruthy Hebard chats with a reporter during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 25 of 31 Tina Krajisnik poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 26 of 31 Candace Parker chats with a reporter during media day at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 27 of 31 Emma Meesseman poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 28 of 31 Head coach James Wade poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 29 of 31 Allie Quigley poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 30 of 31 Emmanuelle Tahane poses for a portrait at the Chicago Sky’s practice facility, the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Tuesday afternoon, May 3, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times 31 of 31

Friday’s game marks the first time Parker will play against her former Sparks team since she departed Los Angeles for Chicago last February. It will also be 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman’s Sky debut.

Wade still has roster cuts to make ahead of the WNBA’s May 5 roster deadline date. The Sky’s roster currently has 14 players listed and will need to be cut to 11 to fit under the salary cap.

