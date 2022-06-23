The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 23, 2022
On the road: Live Q&A chat answers your questions about the title defending Sky

Sky reporter Annie Costabile will answer your questions about the team live from Crypto.com Arena as Candace Parker is set to play in her first game in LA since her exit in 2021.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Candace Parker and Sky coach/GM will face the Sparks Thursday in Los Angeles.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Have questions about the Sky and Candace Parker’s return to Los Angeles to play against the Sparks

Sky beat reporter Annie Costabile will be taking questions before Thursday’s game. The Q&A session starts at 7:45 p.m.

Use the hashtag #CSTSkyQandA before the game to ask Annie any questions you’d like about the WNBA’s reigning champs!

Watch here tonight: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1mnxedlEyXoJX

An ankle injury kept Parker sidelined for eight games last season, including all three of the Sky’s meetings with the Sparks.

In her second season with the Sky after helping lead them to a WNBA championship, she’ll finally face her old team in on their home court.

“I have so much love for L.A. as a franchise,” Parker said last month. “I was there 13 years.”

She led the Sparks to a championship in 2016, won two league MVP awards and was named rookie of the year in 2008 and defensive player of the year in 2020. She was selected for her seventh All-Star game on Wednesday.


