On the road: Live Q&A chat answers your questions about the title defending Sky

An ankle injury kept Parker sidelined for eight games last season, including all three of the Sky’s meetings with the Sparks.

In her second season with the Sky after helping lead them to a WNBA championship, she’ll finally face her old team in on their home court.

“I have so much love for L.A. as a franchise,” Parker said last month. “I was there 13 years.”

She led the Sparks to a championship in 2016, won two league MVP awards and was named rookie of the year in 2008 and defensive player of the year in 2020. She was selected for her seventh All-Star game on Wednesday.



