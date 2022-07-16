The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky win fourth in a row, despite Courtney Vandersloot’s absence

The Sky had 25 assists, marking the 16th straight game in which they’ve had at least 20 — a WNBA record.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky win fourth in a row, despite Courtney Vandersloot’s absence
Sky_vs_Wings_Cooper_Neill_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__6_.jpg

Kahleah Copper had a double-double against the Wings with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

NBAE via Getty Images

DALLAS — Courtney Vandersloot hadn’t missed a game for the Sky in almost two years. After suffering a concussion in the victory over the Sparks on Thursday, she was forced to sit out Saturday, ending her run of 88 consecutive games played.

Vandersloot wasn’t with the team. Instead, she watched the Sky beat the Wings 89-81 for their fourth straight win from the team’s hotel. Coach/general manager James Wadereceived a text from her at halftime that read, “Keep pushing the ball in transition.”

One of the reasons Vandersloot is one of the top guards in the WNBA is her ability to see what her team needs and deliver it. That was missed against the Wings, specifically as the Sky struggled from three-point range (21.7%).

But they maintained their typical ball movement, finishing with 25 assists, marking the 16th straight game in which they’ve had at least 20 — a league record.

“I’m proud of us,” Wade said. “Everybody’s on the same page of thinking I’m going to sacrifice to make this team better.”

Wade said the team doesn’t have a timetable for Vandersloot’s return.

The league’s concussion protocols prohibit a player from returning to play for at least two days, including the date of diagnosis, and she must complete a required return-to-participation process.

The Sky’s next game is Wednesday against the Storm. Depending on Vandersloot’s process, which includes tests with a team physician experienced in concussion management, she could be available to play.

Wade built his team to withstand injuries,but he said it won’t be successful without Vandersloot for an extended period.

Julie Allemand started in Vandersloot’s place. Wade’s intention was to keep all of his players under 30 minutes, and he nearly succeeded.

Kahleah Copper, Allie Quigley and Emma Meesseman each played 31 minutes. Copper finished with a double-double, scoring 23 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Meesseman also had 23 points.

Wade’s rotation didn’t look much different without Vandersloot. He used Dana Evans where Allemand typically would be and had Azura Stevens as an option to move to shooting guard, if necessary.

Allemand did a great job facilitating, finishing with eight assists and zero turnovers, but didn’t create her own looks. She had two points on 1-for-3 shooting.

“I told her, ‘Look at the basket,’ ’’ Wade said. “I want her to be herself. Her thing is she wants to make everybody better. How can I get on her for not looking at the rim when she has eight assists and zero turnovers?”

The Sky had a difficult time defending the Wings from beyond the arc and sent them to the free-throw line 27 times. Guard Marina Mabrey went 3-for-5 from deep and led the Wings with 22 points. Arike Ogunbowale added 15 points, and Allisha Gray had 14.

The Sky entered the fourth quarter down six but outscored the Wings 30-16 in the last 10 minutes. Without Vandersloot, the Sky are still one of the best teams in the league, and they showed it.

“[Vandersloot’s absence is] short-term,” Wade said. “I don’t want to coach without her, but we have a good team to sustain things without her.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Will restrictive abortion laws affect where the WNBA expands? Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says it will be ‘considered’
Lawyers say Brittney Griner had doctor’s note for cannabis use
Sky’s James Wade shares support for Brittney Griner
Sky rookie Rebekah Gardner gets her first double-double in 80-68 win over Sparks
Where does Candace Parker fall in WNBA MVP race?
Character witnesses praise Brittney Griner as trial continues
The Latest
New York Mets v Chicago Cubs - Game Two
Cubs
Cubs drop doubleheader vs. Mets, extending skid to nine
As the Cubs try to pull themselves out of their latest abyss, there are painful reminders that the smallest shortcomings can prove costly.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Two people were wounded in separate shootings July 16, 2022 on the same block in Grand Crossing.
Crime
2 wounded in shootings less than 24 hours apart on same block in Grand Crossing
Both incidents occurred in the 800 block of East 79th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
071622_ChicagoFireGoalCelebration.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire end three-game homestand with 1-0 win over Seattle
Captain Rafael Czichos scored the lone goal, pulling the Fire within three points of a playoff spot.
By Brian Sandalow
 
A teen boy was shot and wounded July 16, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Boy, 17, wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
About 7:50 p.m., the teen was in the 1300 block of North Homan Avenue when he was shot in the groin, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Three boys are facing charges in separate carjackings.
News
CPD sergeant in grave condition following apparent suicide attempt: police
The sergeant was off-duty when he suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a police spokesman said.
By Mohammad Samra
 