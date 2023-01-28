The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Sky lose Candace Parker to Aces in free agency

The two-time WNBA champion took meetings with the Sparks, Sky and the Aces before making her decision.

By  Annie Costabile
   
merlin_107380087.jpg

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky high fives Kahleah Copper #2 as she is introduced prior to the game against the Dallas Wings during the first half at Wintrust Arena on August 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX*** ORG XMIT: 775805699

Michael Reaves, Getty

A little more than a year removed from winning their first WNBA title, the Sky lost the player most responsible for it.

Candace Parker, whose arrival as a free agent in 2021 represented a rebirth for the franchise, announced on social media that she’s leaving her hometown team for the defending-champion Las Vegas Aces. Terms of the deal were not available.

“After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point,” said Parker, who met with the Los Angeles Sparks, Sky and Aces.

Parker, who starred in high school at Naperville Central, brought an incalculable value to the Sky, giving them a place on the Chicago sports scene they never had. After her arrival and the title that followed gave them unprecedented attention, the question will be whether they can maintain that with her departure.

The Aces offer Parker a chance at another ring. She also reunites with point guard Chelsea Gray, with whom Parker won a title in 2016 with the Sparks. Parker also will be closer to Los Angeles, which became her home after the Sparks drafted her first overall in 2008. Her family arguably was the most important factor in her signing.

“Throughout her 13 years, Lailaa has always sacrificed for me,” Parker said. “Lailaa starts high school in August and I need to be there for her, just as she’s been there for me.”

Her decision to sign with the Sky in 2021 paid dividends with a title in her first season along with two more All-Star nods. In her two seasons with the Sky Parker averaged 13.2 points, 4.3 assists and 8.5 rebounds. At 36 years old she is still playing some of her best basketball exemplified in her playoff performance during the Sky’s semifinals run last year.

She averaged a double double in the Sky’s eight playoff games last year with 14.8 points and 10.8 rebounds. It was the first time in her career she’s averaged a playoff double double playing in more than six playoff games.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to win a championship in my hometown and parade down the same streets I watched the Bulls parade down as a young girl,” Parker said.

Parker has previously said there were only two franchises she would ever consider playing for. After winning championships with both, her stance changed in an effort to go for a third. The Aces are early favorites in title contention for the 2023 season. No team has won back-to-back titles since the 2002/03 Sparks.

Parker hinted following the Sky’s Game 5 loss to the Sun in the semifinals that retirement could be a possibility. Ultimately her decision to return for a 16th season reflects her confidence in her ability to continue playing at the high level she holds herself to.

Parker’s decision signals an unraveling within the Sky organization.

A team that was a favorite to repeat as champions in 2022 is now facing an imminent rebuild. Kahleah Copper is the only member of Sky coach/GM James Wade’s starting five that is under contract for the 2023 season. All fans can do now is wait and see which of their remaining champions will be signed away.

