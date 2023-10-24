The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky’s Elizabeth Williams wins 2023 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

Williams is the second Sky player to win the award. Hall of Famer Swin Cash earned the award in 2013.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky’s Elizabeth Williams wins 2023 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award
The Sky’s Elizabeth Williams.

The Sky’s Elizabeth Williams won the 2023 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Sky’s Elizabeth Williams won the 2023 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, the WNBA announced Tuesday morning.

Williams, who signed with Chicago before the 2023 season as an unrestricted free agent, is the second Sky player to win the award. Hall of Fame player Swin Cash earned the award in 2013, her second and final season with the team.

The award is named after Perrot, who died in 1999 after a seven-month battle with cancer. The guard from what is now Louisiana-Layfayette helped lead the defunct Houston Comets to their first two WNBA titles in 1997 and 1998.

“I think part of respecting the game is competing at a high level and playing fairly,” Williams said. “For me, competing at a high level is blocking a lot of shots but at the same time not being disrespectful.”

“I was reading up on past award winners and Kim and something that stood out was that she was super competitive and a crowd favorite. I think there’s a lot of value in respecting the game by playing really hard.”

Williams is one of the best shot-blocking bigs in the league. In her first season with the Sky, she averaged 1.5 per game and was named to the league’s All-Defensive second team. The 6-3 center has never been one to chirp at opponents, instead her highlight reel blocks speak for her.

“That is my version of talking [stuff],” Williams said. “If I throw it in the stands when I probably didn’t need to, it’s like, just don’t do that again. Usually, it works because people will throw up something crazy the next time. So in a sense, I did my job without having to say anything.”

Williams received 15 votes from a panel of 60 media members. Mystics guard Ariel Atkins finished second with eight votes. Aces forward Alysha Clark finished third with seven votes, and Dream forward Monique Billings and Storm guard Sami Whitcomb each received five votes.

Williams was a bright spot for the Sky this season, primarily on defense. She averaged 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in her ninth season.

She is currently playing in Turkey for CBK Mersin Yanisehir Belediyesi, where she’s averaging 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky’s Teresa Weatherspoon era will be defined by defense
More work awaits Sky after introduction of new coach Teresa Weatherspoon
New coach Teresa Weatherspoon is ready to lead Sky into new era
James Wade offers support for new Sky coach in return to Chicago on anniversary of title
Aces ready to chase WNBA three-peat
Aces beat Liberty to become first repeat WNBA champs in 21 years
The Latest
Nick Foligno’s playing time has spiked with the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Nick Foligno enjoying bigger role, on and off ice
As expected when he came over from Boston, Foligno has quickly grown into a locker-room leader with the Hawks. He also entered Friday averaging 16:34 of ice time per game, up four minutes from last season.
By Ben Pope
 
A photo of Eddie Jackson after a game.
Bears
S Eddie Jackson: Rematch with Bears ‘a little personal’ for Chargers star Khalil Mack
Plus, Jackson gave his thoughts on cornerback Jaylon Johnson potentially getting traded.
By Jason Lieser
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Cops with ties to Oath Keepers are a ticking time bomb for Chicago
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Church members pray during a service at Holy Name Cathedral at 735 N. State St in River North, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Pope Francis asked followers to unite for a global day of fasting, penance and prayer on Friday, Oct. 27 for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.
News
Chicago Catholics join pope’s day of prayer, fasting for peace in the Middle East
“There’s nothing much we can do as an individual, but as the priest said, we can show by example and we can pray,” parishioner Keum-Lee Mayes said.
By David Struett
 