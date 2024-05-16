The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Human arm found on beach in Waukegan

A person was walking on Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 East Sea Horse Drive, about 8:30 p.m. Saturday when they spotted a human arm and called 911.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A human arm was found on a beach in Waukegan last Saturday, officials said.

A person was walking on Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 East Sea Horse Drive, about 8:30 p.m. when they spotted a human arm and called 911. The Lake County coroner’s office arrived at the beach and confirmed it was a human arm.

The arm, which was mostly intact, was believed to be from a female. A forensic pathologist is working to confirm the age and gender, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office is also working on identifying the person through DNA testing.

