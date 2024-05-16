Human arm found on beach in Waukegan

A human arm was found on a beach in Waukegan last Saturday, officials said.
A person was walking on Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 East Sea Horse Drive, about 8:30 p.m. when they spotted a human arm and called 911. The Lake County coroner’s office arrived at the beach and confirmed it was a human arm.
The arm, which was mostly intact, was believed to be from a female. A forensic pathologist is working to confirm the age and gender, the coroner’s office said.
The coroner’s office is also working on identifying the person through DNA testing.
