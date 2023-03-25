The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports Sports Saturday

Sky’s Isabelle Harrison views 2023 season as a reintroduction

“Personally, I felt like having Chicago, me headed there with the players we have now, it’s going to be a good opportunity to — I hate to say it — but revamp myself.”

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky’s Isabelle Harrison views 2023 season as a reintroduction
Isabelle Harrison signed with the Sky as an unrestricted free agent in February.

Isabelle Harrison signed with the Sky as an unrestricted free agent in February.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Isabelle Harrison is confident about the position she’s in. 

The Sky’s new forward is finishing up her second Athletes Unlimited season and has a comfortable grip on the fourth spot on the leaderboard. The speed of her arrival to this place in her career is a bit shocking to the eight-year WNBA veteran. 

“It sneaks up on you so fast,” Harrison told the Sun-Times. “I don’t know where the time goes. I’m just thankful for what I’ve learned in what feels like a short amount of time, but it hasn’t been.” 

Harrison, 29, feels like a completely different player than the one who spent one season under legendary coach Pat Summitt at Tennessee. 

It makes sense considering the trajectory of her career. She’s eight years into her professional career but has played only six seasons in the WNBA. She tore her anterior cruciate ligament months before being drafted by the Phoenix Mercury with the 12th overall pick in 2015, sidelining her for her rookie season. In 2018, she took a leave of absence from her Las Vegas Aces team because of personal medical reasons and sat out the entire season. 

After spending the last four seasons with the Dallas Wings, Harrison signed with the Sky as an unrestricted free agent. Her second season with Athletes Unlimited is preparing her not just for the upcoming season with her new team but a new role she could see herself in once her days on the court are done. 

In her first season with AU, Harrison spent four out of the five weeks as one of four captains, meaning she had the responsibility of drafting her team those four weeks. This year, she has spent two out of the five weeks in the same role. 

“I would love to be a general manager for any sports team, specifically basketball,” Harrison said. “Even in the WNBA one day. AU has given me a new outlook on basketball. I never thought I would be doing half of the stuff I’m doing.” 

Last season in the WNBA, Harrison found herself in an unfamiliar position. This time, though, it wasn’t necessarily welcomed. 

Harrison’s minutes took a hit when former Wings coach Vickie Johnson moved her out of the starting rotation midway through the season in favor of Teaira McCowan. 

After being underused — Harrison averaged 6.6 points in 12.5 minutes in her last 15 regular-season games in 2022 — she approached AU as an opportunity to reset ahead of her first season with the Sky. 

“This season with AU was personal for me,” Harrison said. “I wanted to make sure I bounced back because I know the type of player that I am. I know I’m able to contribute to any team I play on. Even during free agency, I had coaches telling me that.” 

The Sky’s exodus of frontcourt players opened up a slew of possibilities for Harrison in Chicago, something she and coach/GM James Wade spoke about in free agency. 

Her exact role wasn’t necessarily solidified, but the potential to start and provide meaningful minutes was what sold Harrison on the Sky. 

“For me, it’s proving the point of who I am,” Harrison said. “Personally, I felt like having Chicago, me headed there with the players we have now, it’s going to be a good opportunity to — I hate to say it — revamp myself. Also to just get ample playing time to show everybody what’s going on.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky
The 2023 WNBA season has all the makings of a breakout year for Sky guard Dana Evans
Super teams are nothing new in the WNBA, so what’s with all the added buzz?
Sky will help open ESPN/ABC’s 2023 season coverage of WNBA
Kahleah Copper: Precious mettle for the new-look Sky
Courtney Williams adds intangibles to Sky team being rebuilt on resolute mentality
Brittney Griner officially re-signs with Phoenix Mercury
The Latest
A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting at the school in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP) ORG XMIT: TNNAT311
Nation/World
Nashville shooter bought 7 guns before school attack
Police say Audrey Hale bought weapons legally, hiding them from their parents. Hale did not target the victims but did target the school and planned the attack carefully.
By Jonathan Mattise | Associated Press
 
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas greets the crowd during his election night party on Feb. 28.
Elections
Paul Vallas running for mayor because ‘our house is on fire’
“Our downtown is half-vacant, a ghost town in the middle of the workweek. Our schools have lost a year of learning or more. Test scores have plummeted. Every public agency is facing a financial cliff,” Vallas told the City Club of Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 
A photo of Bears coach Matt Eberflus talking at the NFL’s annual meeting in Phoenix.
Bears
Real work starts now for ‘optimistic’ coach Matt Eberflus and upgraded Bears
Everything will be different this season. The expectations will be serious, as opposed to when everyone understood the Bears were in a necessary teardown. Eberflus seemed ready for that as he sat in a banquet room at the Arizona Biltmore on Tuesday
By Jason Lieser
 
Jonathan Toews prepares to take a faceoff.
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews opens up about health issues, future: ‘Could be my last few weeks in Chicago’
Toews returned to Blackhawks morning skate Tuesday — two months to the day since his last game — and will try to make a few appearances before the season ends April 13. But he has battled through immense pain and fatigue to get to this point.
By Ben Pope
 
Tourists take photos in front of Michelangelo’s “David statue” in the Accademia Gallery in Florence, Italy, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Florence museum and the city’s mayor are inviting parents and students from a Florida charter school to visit and see Michelangelo’s sculpture of David. The invitation comes after the school principal was forced to resign following parental complaints that an image of the nude Renaissance masterpiece was shown to a sixth-grade art class.
Art
David statue in Italy draws flood of tourists in wake of Florida uproar
Tourists, many of them Americans on spring break or studying abroad, posed for selfies in front of the giant marble statue, which features the Biblical David, naked with a sling over his shoulder and a rock in his hand, ready for battle with Goliath.
By Associated Press
 