The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Kahleah Copper is more than comfortable in the driver’s seat for the Sky

“It’s gotta be me,” Copper said. “I’m not looking around for anybody else to [lead].’’

By  Annie Costabile
   
Kahleah Copper is more than comfortable in the driver's seat for the Sky
merlin_107834088.jpg

Chicago Sky’s Kahleah Copper #2 dribbles the ball during the 4th period as the Sky take on the Connecticut Sun for Game 2 of the 2022 WNBA semifinals at Wintrust Arena, Wednesday evening, Aug. 31, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A new era of Sky basketball officially arrived with the start of training camp Sunday.

The only reminders of the Sky’s recent championship past were the presences of 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, Dana Evans, Ruthy Hebard and coach/general manager James Wade, along with the banner at their practice gym in Deerfield.

‘‘I like the energy we have,’’ Wade said. ‘‘I like the personalities we have and the fact that they have to get to know me and I have to get to know them. There’s a certain intimacy that comes with having your team and group getting to know each other.’’

On his first day with the new group, Wade said he put his teaching degree to good use, relaying a lot of new information about how he expects the team to play.

For the 30 minutes of practice the media were able to watch, Wade had a first unit of Evans, Courtney Williams, Copper, Isabelle Harrison and Alanna Smith running the floor together.

Copper has spoken about how she plans to embrace her new role as the Sky’s veteran leader, and that approach was apparent Sunday. She was coaching players up and pulling them aside to communicate directly about what she saw — or wanted to see — from them. In one instance, Copper stopped to speak with Evans at center court before returning to play.

‘‘It’s gotta be me,’’ Copper said. ‘‘I’m not looking around for anybody else to [lead]. In that moment in practice, we got tired. Dana forgets she has a big role this year. You can’t have mishaps with two minutes left in practice. It’s like two minutes left in the game, down three, we can’t turn the ball over. You have to get us organized as the point guard.’’

Copper said she admires the road Evans has taken because it reminds her of her own path. After being traded to the Sky in 2017, Copper bided her time playing behind All-Stars such as Diamond DeShields and Allie Quigley. In 2020, she got her first real opportunity to prove what she is capable of with more minutes and never looked back.

‘‘I didn’t have a me or anybody who had a similar process,’’ Copper said. ‘‘I know what it’s going to take for her to reach that stardom. I want to be able to be in her corner and help her navigate through that. From that role coming off the bench, not playing as much, to having that freedom and being confident in that.’’

It’s too early to say exactly how much the Sky’s style of play will change with this new roster, especially considering not everyone is in camp yet. Marina Mabrey is expected to arrive in the coming days, and while Wade said Li Yueru is in town, he didn’t clarify what her availability will be like this season.

‘‘She’s here,’’ Wade said. ‘‘That’s about as much as I can tell you. She’s been here since [April 25], so now we’re just trying to take care of her physically so we can make sure she can play.’’

The Sky’s newest addition was Hebard’s first child, Xzavier, who was in attendance for the first day. Hebard has been working one-on-one with longtime strength=and-conditioning coach Ann Crosby since giving birth. She doesn’t have a specific date in mind for a return, but she said, ‘‘Hopefully soon.’’

