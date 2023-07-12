The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Kahleah Copper is glue holding Sky together amidst injuries, another losing streak, and the resignation of James Wade

As the Sky embrace the All-Star break, Copper is gearing up for her third-straight All-Star appearance Saturday.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Kahleah Copper is glue holding Sky together amidst injuries, another losing streak, and the resignation of James Wade
071223_Sky_vs_Sun_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg

A lot can change in a year, just ask the Sky.

Last July, they were vying with the Las Vegas Aces for the best record in the league. As a result, James Wade was coaching against Becky Hammon in the All-Star Game, hosted by Chicago for the first time in WNBA history. The Sky had four All-Stars, and Allie Quigley was on the cusp of making history in the three-point contest.

Twelve months later, they are riding a three-game losing streak — following an 84-72 loss Wednesday to the Sun — into the All-Star break.

As far as teams in need of time off, the Sky make a strong case for being the most desperate.

“Any adversity that hits, when things are not going well, they respond well,” interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever said.

The Sky, though, haven’t responded well.

Since Wade’s departure, they are 1-3, and the schedule is unforgiving in the second half of the season, with more than half of their remaining games on the road. Also, the Sky have failed when it comes to in-game responses to adversity.

They lost back-to-back games against the Dream after an inability to execute in the fourth quarter. Against the Sun, the Sky let turnovers, missed shots and poor defense compound a single-possession game into an 18-point deficit.

In the midst of the in-game adversity, the players’ frustrations were apparent.

“That frustration comes from competitiveness,” Kahleah Copper said. “You want to do everything right. You want to make the perfect pass to your teammates. You don’t want to turn it over. You want to make the winning plays.”

So, what is Copper’s answer when they seem unable to?

“What I’m trying to tell the team is what somebody told me,” Copper said. “It’s not about you. If you mess up in the moment, you have to have a short-term memory because you don’t want that one [bad play] to turn into two, that two to turn into three or get contagious around the group.”

Copper was adamant that this is a group of teammates she’d “go to war with.” That mentality from the Sky’s certified leader is important. Copper is the team’s lone All-Star and the glue that appears to be holding the franchise together at the moment.

Wade’s resignation isn’t the only bout of hardship the Sky have endured this season. Before his departure, two of the key contributors — Rebekah Gardner and Isabelle Harrison — suffered major injuries. Both are in the midst of extended absences with no return in sight.

Vatansever is still implementing his system and trying to find rotations he believes work well together. After going to his starting group in an attempt to close out the game against the Dream on Sunday, he opted for a small lineup to end it Wednesday.

“I wanted to see if it works,” Vatansever said. “See if I can win more games by stretching the floor a little bit more. Didn’t work out.”

Copper had a game-high 22 points along with four assists and three rebounds against the Sun. Elizabeth Williams finished with 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting and eight rebounds. Marina Mabrey added nine points and Dana Evans contributed eight.

Copper is headed to Las Vegas, where she’ll make her third consecutive All-Star appearance Saturday night. On the other side of that is the second half of a season she came into expecting to be the leader.

Although, it’s hard to imagine she expected to lead the Sky through all of this.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky’s fourth-quarter struggles compounded by mental hurdle of ‘punching back’
Sky falter in fourth quarter, drop second straight to Dream
Emre Vatansever still working to define Sky culture under his direction
Marina Mabrey isn’t fazed by critics who think ‘they shouldn’t have traded that for her’
Polling Place: Are the White Sox cooked? And pick a skipper — Pedro Grifol or David Ross
Sky suffer first loss since former coach/GM James Wade’s resignation
The Latest
A photo of a tornado over Western Springs.
Weather
Tornado touches down near O’Hare Airport, National Weather Service says
Warnings were no longer in place by 7:45 p.m., though residents were advised to take shelter and monitor weather reports for much of the evening.
By Mary Norkol and Kaitlin Washburn
 
Activists chant during a press conference outside the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in the West Town neighborhood, where the Little Village Community Council and other activists demanded the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to be transparent, ensure the safety of asylum seekers and hold police officers accountable, July 12, 2023.
City Hall
West Side activists slam investigation of alleged CPD sexual misconduct involving migrants
The group says the Civilian Office of Police Accountability cannot be trusted and urged other migrants to seek help from local community groups instead of the authorities.
By Michael Loria
 
Chicago Police Department rookies at their graduation ceremony Monday, June 5, 2023 at Navy Pier.
News
Johnson to get names of three finalists for top cop Thursday; will have 30 days to make pivotal appointment
Larry Snelling, CPD’s counterterrorism chief, and Angel Novalez, chief of constitutional policing and reform, are seen as favorites to make the top three. Snelling’s predecessor Ernest Cato III could make it. But Madison, Wi. police chief Shon Barnes has a chance to edge him out.
By Fran Spielman
 
aurora borealis Northern Lights Washtucna Washington
News
Northern lights unlikely to illuminate Chicago skies this week
The aurora forecast has changed since Monday and no longer includes Illinois.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on North Side
Three males between 19 to 25 in a black SUV demand belongings at gunpoint, police said. In some instances, the gunmen demanded the victim unlock their phones or provide their passcodes before fleeing the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 