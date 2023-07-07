The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 7, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever, players voice need for franchise to separate the dual role

“I think [the roles need to be separated],” Sky interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever said. “100%.”

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever, players voice need for franchise to separate the dual role
AP23176768829452.jpg

Emre Vatansever was promoted to interim coach/general manager of the Sky following Wade’s resignation.

AP

During his tenure as coach/general manager of the Sky, James Wade never entertained questions about whether the franchise needed to separate the roles. He was adamant that he enjoyed coaching the roster he was tasked with constructing.

After his resignation to take an assistant-coaching position with the Raptors, the realities of the dual role are indisputable. The fact that the Sky is the last WNBA or NBA team operating with the dual coach/general manager role is not a badge of honor. It’s a signal of incompetence.

With Wade gone, Sky personnel are voicing the need for a separation between the roles.

“I think [the roles need to be separated],” Sky interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever said. “100%.”

There are obvious reasons why every other team in the NBA and WNBA has separated the positions. You can start with the fact that coaching the players whose contracts you just negotiated presents challenges.

Look no further than the mass exodus of players after the Sky’s 2022 season.

Wade was named executive of the year for his offseason moves that brought in 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman to replace Stefanie Dolson and backup point guard Julie Allemand. But the promises made to both players regarding playing time contributed to Azurá Stevens’ and Dana Evans’ minutes taking hits.

Coach Wade then had to manage the expectations of players based on what general manager Wade sold to free agents in order to sign them. By the end of the season, there was a clear disconnect in the Sky locker room.

“It would definitely give us confidence [knowing that the organization was separating the roles],” Evans said. “[The dual role] is an uncomfortable situation. As a coach, it’s easier if you can just focus on coaching. You have to worry about people’s feelings [as a general manager].

‘‘There’s more to it, being a general manager. Being a coach, you just come in here and coach us. As a GM, it’s more behind-the-scenes talking. I don’t think it works.”

Evans made it clear after last season that she expected her role to change in 2023. She said in exit interviews that she had no desire to be a “cheerleader on the bench.”

Allemand’s decision to opt out of the 2023 WNBA season prevented Wade from having to navigate the emotions of unfulfilled promises. But that’s the kind of circumstance that he never should have had to deal with in the first place.

Stevens opted to sign with the Los Angeles Sparks despite an expanded role presented as a result of Candace Parker and Meesseman deciding not to re-sign with the Sky.

While Stevens has maintained that her decision was a result of an interest in a clean slate with a new franchise, maybe she would’ve considered a return to the Sky had it not been to play for the GM who handed her minutes to someone else.

Vatansever’s coaching career began at 17 in Turkey. He started coaching in the WNBA as an intern in 2014 and has been with the Sky as an assistant since 2017. He has the experience to successfully lead the Sky through the rest of the 2023 season and potentially beyond.

When it comes to the GM position, he has no experience other than limited conversations with Wade during his tenure.

“The basketball takes enough off of us, and now you’re adding the GM part, which is more critical decisions,” Vatansever said. “One decision you make [as a coach] is going to have a chain reaction on the business side. So it’s just energy. It takes a lot of energy off of you.”

Next Up In Chicago Sky
WNBA players Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier plan to start a new women’s league
James Wade’s exit for the NBA makes Kahleah Copper’s future with the Sky even more uncertain
Sky have opportunity to separate coach, GM after James Wade’s exit, but will they?
James Wade says decision to leave Sky was opportunity to ‘further myself as a coach’
James Wade is leaving Sky for assistant coaching position with Raptors
Courtney Williams notches first career triple-double in Sky’s 86-78 win over Sparks
The Latest
Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald.
College Sports
Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald suspended after hazing investigation
In late November, the university received a complaint alleging instances of hazing occurring inside the Wildcats’ normal locker room and at “Camp Kenosha” in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the program has held preseason camp.
By USA Today Sports
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
2 newborn girls discovered dead at Streeterville day care center after mother found covered in blood in bathroom
The mother, 29, worked at the day care in the 400 block of East Ontario Street and also took a class there, according to a police report.
By Cindy Hernandez and Rosemary Sobol
 
Smoke from climate-related Canadian forest fires enveloping Chicago on June 27.
The Watchdogs
Better breathing now, but more bad air days likely for Chicago due to climate change
Canadian wildfires ”are going to burn all summer and into the fall. We might be under the gun again,” one expert says. But an Argonne National Laboratory scientist sounds a hopeful note on climate change: “We can do something about it. It is a result of our actions.”
By Brett Chase
 
A northern sunfish photographed by Matthew Ignoffo in the Kankakee River basin. Credit: Matthew Ignoffo
Sports
Tracking the mysterious striking northern sunfish
Matthew Ignoffo found some northern sunfish on an outing in a headwater creek and that sparked finding out about northern sunfish and the slight differences from longear sunfish.
By Dale Bowman
 
People walk through the gate on Harvard Yard on June 29 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that race-conscious admission policies used by Harvard and the University of North Carolina violate the Constitution.
Columnists
America still has a race problem, but affirmative action isn’t the solution
If the Supreme Court’s recent decision has the effect of focusing on the broken pipeline of K-12 education, it will have done far more for disadvantaged students than any racial preference program
By Mona Charen
 