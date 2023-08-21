The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

James Wade assembled Sky’s roster poorly, and it’s showing

It’s not that the Sky are playing below their capabilities. This team was not built to be successful. At its best, the Sky could barely make the playoffs. If the season ended today, they wouldn’t.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE James Wade assembled Sky’s roster poorly, and it’s showing
082023_Sky_vs_Sun_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__2_.jpg

Courtney Williams ranks fourth in the league with a career-high 6.1 assists per game.

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The message being preached by the Sky to start the week was simple.

“Today’s the day to kick-start our playoff run,” Ruthy Hebard said Sunday.

By the end of their 79-73 loss to the Sun, their fifth consecutive defeat, the message was once again null and void.

The problem with the Sky is not just that they’re playing poorly. It’s that they were poorly constructed by former Sky coach/general manager James Wade as his championship roster fell apart.

Wade went into the free-agent market and signed an off-ball guard, Courtney Williams, and made her a point guard after acquiring another two guard, Marina Mabrey. That left Dana Evans — who for the last two seasons had played behind one of the league’s most prolific point guards — to bide her time coming off the bench once again.

Williams has capably fulfilled the role asked of her, running the Sky’s offense. She logged her first career triple-double in the Sky’s 86-78 win over the Sparks in July — Wade’s last game with the team, coincidentally — and is fourth in the league with a career-high 6.1 assists per game. Still, she’s being asked to succeed in a new role, and that points back to the problem.

It’s not that the Sky are playing below their capabilities. This team was not built to be successful. At its best, the Sky could barely make the playoffs. If the season ended today, they wouldn’t.

Wade’s trade for Mabrey changed the dynamic of the Sky’s roster and the future of the team, regardless of its playoff fate.

Wade’s inability to acknowledge the team was heading for a rebuild didn’t make it any less true. Instead of giving Evans an opportunity to develop at point guard, he added Mabrey to a roster already heavy with two guards.

Through 32 games, the offense has been run by committee, with Williams getting the most reps at the point. The Sky’s biggest issue has been their inability to establish any consistency, which perhaps is a byproduct of a roster that does not have clearly defined roles.

Missing the playoffs two years after winning the title and a year after reaching the semifinals is a swift fall from the top. But the bigger blow will be if the Sky fail to climb out of the depths of the WNBA standings with eight games remaining and give up a lottery pick to the Wings as a result of the Mabrey trade.

The league’s lottery odds are a culmination of the previous two seasons. If the season ended today, the Fever would be in the best position to win the No. 1 overall pick.

After finishing the 2022 season with the best record in the league, even with the nosedive they’ve taken this season, the Sky’s odds for getting the No. 1 pick if the season ended today would be below 20% — but not zero.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky’s losing streak hits five in home loss to Sun
Polling Place: Which is your team — Illinois, Northwestern, Notre Dame or another?
Sky’s skid reaches four after loss to Dream
Sky’s upcoming stretch can make or break playoff hopes
Laura Ricketts part of group planning to buy Red Stars
Revisiting the trade that brought Kahleah Copper to the Sky from the Mystics
The Latest
Board Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, to travel to Washington. President Trump spent the holiday weekend at Mar-a-Lago, his club in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ORG XMIT: FLAH108
Crime
Chicago woman charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump and his son
Tracy Fiorenza, 41, allegedly wrote an email to Barron Trump’s school saying, “I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!”
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A busload of migrants leaves from Chicago’s Union Station, headed to a refugee center in August 2022.
City Hall
Expect Chicago’s migrant crisis to intensify as Democratic National Convention draws near, top mayoral aide says
GOP governors want to use the crisis to embarrass Democratic mayors, said Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s deputy chief of staff.
By Fran Spielman
 
Eliannys Piña and her son, Elias, sit outside the 3rd District police station at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Back to School
CPS disputes claim that migrant children from police station were turned away at school
About 10 children had walked to a Woodlawn school only to be turned away by administrators, a volunteer said. But CPS disputes the allegations, saying that one of the families had an outdated form that stalled the process.
By Michael Loria
 
A stock photo of emergency vehicles.
Crime
Charges pending in shooting of Bolingbrook cop
The officer was shot twice Sunday night before the suspect barricaded himself in his home, police said. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.
By Cindy Hernandez and Allison Novelo
 
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson stretching before practice.
Bears
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson pushes toward season, unworried by contract
Johnson reiterated Monday he will not let his contract situation hinder his preparation.
By Jason Lieser
 