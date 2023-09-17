The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky eliminated from playoffs after reigning champion Aces complete two-game sweep

Kahleah Copper finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. A’ja Wilson broke the Aces franchise postseason scoring record, previously set by coach Becky Hammon (35), finishing with 38 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky eliminated from playoffs after reigning champion Aces complete two-game sweep
AP23260724913190.jpg

AP

LAS VEGAS — The Sky threw everything they had at the Aces Sunday afternoon.

They started the game in man, switched to zone, doubled A’ja Wilson in the post and switched on screens. Interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever went to his small lineup that had success in the final games of the regular season. In the end, nothing the Sky attempted worked.

They needed perfection, and after giving up nine turnovers in the first half alone, it was clear they weren’t capable of it Sunday afternoon.

Their 92-70 loss to the reigning champions in Game 2 eliminated them from the playoffs and ended a season mired in difficulties.

The Sky had too many empty possessions to beat an average team in the WNBA, let alone the Aces, who boast the best offense in the league. They came up with seven steals in the first half alone and finished with 11. The Aces scored 15 points off of 17 Sky turnovers.

It’s a credit to their defense, which once again overpowered the Sky from the moment the ball was tipped. Their emphasis was again on taking three-time All-Star Kahleah Copper out of her game, which they succeeded at in the first half.

Her first field goal of the game came midway through the second quarter when she drained a three from the top of the key. Copper finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Wilson broke the Aces franchise postseason scoring record, previously set by coach Becky Hammon (35), finishing with 38 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
WNBA Playoffs: Sky will look to avoid elimination against Aces in Game 2
Sky emphasize discipline and communication in first practice since Game 1 battering
No shame for the Sky to go out against the Aces
Game 1 against Aces exposes Sky ceiling with roster as currently constructed
Aces will look to sweep Sky on Sunday after dominating in Game 1
Aces steamroll Sky 87-59 in Game 1 of first round of playoffs
The Latest
Josh Homme performs with Queens of the Stone Age on Day Two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.
Riot Fest
As emo reigns elsewhere, Queens of the Stone Age rock Riot Fest
Nuanced sound made for one of the best-sounding sets of the weekend at Douglass Park.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Falcons place-kicker Younghoe Koo kicks the game-winning field goal against the Packers on Sunday.
NFL
Falcons beat Packers 25-24 on field goal in final minute
The Packers (1-1) squandered a 24-12 lead and three more touchdown passes from Jordan Love, who now has a half-dozen scoring throws in his first two games as Aaron Rodgers’ replacement.
By Paul Newberry | AP
 
Shaggy 2 Dope of the Insane Clown Posse, performs Saturday at Riot Fest in Douglass Park.
Riot Fest
Insane Clown Posse brings an early Halloween to Riot Fest
Duo treats the Douglass Park Juggalos to a suspenseful wait, menacing clowns and the usual geysers of Faygo.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Mount Carmel’s Jack Elliott (9) looks for an open receiver against St Rita.
High School Football
Four takes from Week 4 in high school football
Mount Carmel and Loyola domination, Marian Central’s star, Bears connections and more undefeated teams.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Justin Fields getting sacked by the Buccaneers.
Bears
Buccaneers 27, Bears 17: Nothing about Bears’ plan looks right as season sinks to 0-2
No part of this is as advertised, and the Bears look further away from being viable than GM Ryan Poles imagined.
By Jason Lieser
 