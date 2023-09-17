Sky eliminated from playoffs after reigning champion Aces complete two-game sweep

LAS VEGAS — The Sky threw everything they had at the Aces Sunday afternoon.

They started the game in man, switched to zone, doubled A’ja Wilson in the post and switched on screens. Interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever went to his small lineup that had success in the final games of the regular season. In the end, nothing the Sky attempted worked.

They needed perfection, and after giving up nine turnovers in the first half alone, it was clear they weren’t capable of it Sunday afternoon.

Their 92-70 loss to the reigning champions in Game 2 eliminated them from the playoffs and ended a season mired in difficulties.

The Sky had too many empty possessions to beat an average team in the WNBA, let alone the Aces, who boast the best offense in the league. They came up with seven steals in the first half alone and finished with 11. The Aces scored 15 points off of 17 Sky turnovers.

It’s a credit to their defense, which once again overpowered the Sky from the moment the ball was tipped. Their emphasis was again on taking three-time All-Star Kahleah Copper out of her game, which they succeeded at in the first half.

Her first field goal of the game came midway through the second quarter when she drained a three from the top of the key. Copper finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Wilson broke the Aces franchise postseason scoring record, previously set by coach Becky Hammon (35), finishing with 38 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks.