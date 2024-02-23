It’s time for the Sky to rebuild the rebuild

The Sky were a different team when new coach Teresa Weatherspoon took the job in October.

They had just signed three-time All-Star Kahleah Copper to a two-year supermax extension and were touting a number of exciting possibilities that were in store for the future. Three months later, Weatherspoon is navigating a new reality, but her process, she said, remains the same.

“My philosophies are not predicated on whether you get the big free agent or you don’t,” Weatherspoon said. “It’s predicated on who is on that roster. So, to say rebuild, my language is a little bit different.”

What, then, is the accurate term to describe a team that traded its franchise player — at her request, as first reported by the Sun-Times — to regain draft stock and young players to build around?

“I’m definitely not using rebuild,” Weatherspoon said. “That’s not what we’re doing.”

The Sky might not use that term to characterize the state of affairs, but their decisions do it for them.

Over the last two weeks, the Sky traded Copper, their last remaining starter from the 2021 WNBA title run, and acquired two first-round picks: Nos. 3 No. 8. The No. 3 pick was part of the package they received from the Phoenix Mercury for Copper, and the No. 8 pick was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Sparks.

In addition to regaining draft stock, first-year general manager Jeff Pagliocca signed guard Diamond DeShields, who is coming off an injury that sidelined her in 2023. He acquired forward Brianna Turner and guard-forward Michaela Onyenwere — both with under six years of WNBA experience — in the package for Copper. Pagliocca also signed a number of players who have struggled to find their footing in the WNBA to training-camp contracts, including guards Kysre Gondrezick and Chennedy Carter.

The blame for this forced rebuild doesn’t fall on Weatherspoon’s or Pagliocca’s shoulders. Copper was involved in the hiring of Weatherspoon and, as of three months ago, was excited to play for her.

Pagliocca was promoted to GM after Copper already had signed her extension. He wasn’t involved in the discussions that took place to execute that deal.

Copper told the Sun-Times in September that handshakes were exchanged between herself and ownership that served as promises regarding the franchise’s future. When it became clear those promises would not be kept, specifically after the team’s inability to sign major free-agent targets Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike, Copper requested a trade.

During their introductory news conference, Ogwumike and Diggins-Smith spoke in detail about the impact the Seattle Storm’s resources had on their decisions.

“I was able to sense this whether it was on a call or visiting in person,” Ogwumike said. “The gap is wide if your ownership is not just investing but also not engaging. If your ownership is investing, that’s one thing. If they’re engaging, that’s when you really see stuff happen. That’s when you really feel like the players are taken care of.”

Diggins-Smith met only with the Storm in person. Ogwumike took multiple in-person meetings, including with the Sky, before making a decision.

Sky ownership is directly responsible for failing to make Chicago a desirable place for free agents to sign.

Weatherspoon was adamant that DeShields’ return to Chicago after being traded in 2022 was a testament to the organization.

“Make sure you write [the return of Diamond DeShields] says a lot about Chicago,” Weatherspoon said.

Without question, DeShields’ decision to sign with the Sky as an unrestricted free agent says a lot. It just doesn’t say a lot about the Sky being a premier destination.

When she was dealt to the Mercury in 2022 in a sign-and-trade, she expressed the importance of playing for a franchise that offered top-tier player amenities and facilities. In her return to Chicago on a one-year, unprotected contract, DeShields shared it was important for her to be around people who know her game and a community she still considers home.

“I haven’t played basketball in almost 300 days,” DeShields said. “I’m excited just to play basketball. It doesn’t matter to me that the team and staff are different. I’m just really looking forward to a chance to hear that buzzer sound, be part of a rotation, and play a basketball game.”

There are two prominent items on the to-do list in order for the Sky to come out of this rebuild successfully.

The first is solidifying plans for a practice facility. Pagliocca said it’s a priority for ownership and the group is actively scouting locations but does not have a definitive timeline.

The second is regaining control of their 2025 first-round pick. The Dallas Wings own the rights to swap first-round picks with the Sky next year, which could amount to giving up a lottery pick if they fail to make the playoffs.

This year’s draft class is likely to be less of a blockbuster than expected because of players having the option for a fifth year of college eligibility. It’s imperative the Sky have a lottery pick in next year’s draft.