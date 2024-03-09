The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports College Sports

Could Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson be the Sky’s No. 3 pick?

Currently, the most obvious target for the Sky to select with the No. 3 pick is Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson. Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca was in South Carolina this week for the SEC tournament.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Could Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson be the Sky’s No. 3 pick?
Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson looks to pass during a game against South Carolina on March 3.

Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson looks to pass during a game against South Carolina on March 3.

Nell Redmond/AP

The first domino of the 2024 WNBA Draft fell when Iowa’s Caitlin Clark announced she would forgo her fifth year of college eligibility to turn pro.

Clark will be selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick. Not only is she the best player available, but she’s an excellent fit for a team that coach Christie Sides and general manager Lin Dunn are building. Now the question turns to who else will declare for the April 15 draft.

UConn guard and projected top-three pick Paige Bueckers announced last month that she would use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all players who played during the 2020-21 season. A number of players, including Stanford’s Cameron Brink, LSU’s Angel Reese and -UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards, also could opt to return for a fifth season.

“We feel very good about our core,” Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca said. “We’re developing a travel schedule to take a look at all the players that we like. We’re considering -everyone.

“There are a lot of good players. We’ll be able to indicate what’s going to be the best identification for us once we have a better idea of who is going to stay and who will go.”

The Sky’s obvious target with the No. 3 pick is Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson. Pagliocca was in South Carolina this week for the SEC Tournament.

Related

After three seasons with Mississippi State, Jackson transferred to Tennessee for her senior year. She used her fifth year of eligibility and is averaging 19.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The Sky, who also have the No. 8 pick, don’t have obvious needs entering training camp. Pagliocca has added a ton of depth. But they lack long-term security.

Four veterans are set to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the 2024 season: forward Isabelle Harrison, forward Brianna Turner, center Elizabeth Williams and guard Diamond DeShields. Two others, guard Dana Evans and forward Michaela Onyenwere, will become restricted free agents.

This puts more pressure on the Sky to draft players they can build around for the future. Turner and Onyenwere were touted as such players when the Sky traded Kahleah Copper to the Phoenix Mercury for them and the No. 3 pick.

The reality is Turner could leave this time next year, and Onyenwere could force the Sky’s hand with a sign-and-trade.

After Rebekah Gardner suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles while playing for Spanish club Spar Girona, the Sky have three roster spots to fill before the season. Pagliocca signed three players to training-camp contracts: forward Taya Reimer and guards Chennedy Carter and Kysre Gondrezick.

The Sky’s two first-round picks will be in a great situation to make the final roster, considering most teams will carry fewer than 12 players because of the league’s hard salary cap.

The biggest threat to the Sky drafting Jackson with the third pick is Brink staying in school.

Brink, who’s averaging 17.9 points, 12 assists and 3.6 blocks for the Cardinal, is projected to be selected with the No. 2 pick by the Los Angeles Sparks. If she opts to return for a fifth season, Jackson could end up in L.A.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
The Caitlin Clark story can have only one acceptable finale
Caitlin Clark — and her fans — will put WNBA in prime position for its next media deal
Caitlin Clark adds to her legacy, passing LSU’s Pete Maravich for NCAA scoring record
Sky front office maintains developing a new practice facility is a ‘priority’
Caitlin Clark ready to enjoy her final college season after entering the WNBA Draft
WNBA will welcome fans to draft in Brooklyn
The Latest
An affordable housing development at 5150 N. Northwest Hwy. in Jefferson Park.
Columnists
Housing loss, rising rents, evictions: How Chicago’s homelessness problem evolved
No matter the vote on Bring Chicago Home, Chicago has to grapple with the lack of housing that would allow everyone, all along the economic spectrum, to afford a place to call home.
By Alden Loury
 
Small Business
CTA diversity program gives small businesses a break in the construction industry
The agency has tapped 119 minority- or female-owned businesses for the Red and Purple Modernization project, part of a goal to award 20% of the project’s contracts to “Disadvantaged Business Enterprises.”
By Amy Yee
 
tk
Movies and TV
‘Oppenheimer,’ nukes and secrets: Take a walking tour of Chicago’s atomic history
Here’s a guide to help you visit the University of Chicago sites where the real drama took place in the Manhattan Project’s development of the nuclear bomb.
By Robert Loerzel
 
WIC food bags
Editorials
Too many families aren’t taking advantage of WIC nutrition program
With food insecurity still a challenge, it should be a priority to ramp up enrollment in a program that aims to alleviate hunger and improve health among moms, infants and toddlers.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_645.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My old teen journals are enlightening — and revealing — and son wants to read them
Mom feels he could learn from the challenges she faced but hesitates about the notebooks’ intimate details.
By Abigail Van Buren
 