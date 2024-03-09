Could Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson be the Sky’s No. 3 pick?

The first domino of the 2024 WNBA Draft fell when Iowa’s Caitlin Clark announced she would forgo her fifth year of college eligibility to turn pro.

Clark will be selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick. Not only is she the best player available, but she’s an excellent fit for a team that coach Christie Sides and general manager Lin Dunn are building. Now the question turns to who else will declare for the April 15 draft.

UConn guard and projected top-three pick Paige Bueckers announced last month that she would use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all players who played during the 2020-21 season. A number of players, including Stanford’s Cameron Brink, LSU’s Angel Reese and -UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards, also could opt to return for a fifth season.

“We feel very good about our core,” Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca said. “We’re developing a travel schedule to take a look at all the players that we like. We’re considering -everyone.

“There are a lot of good players. We’ll be able to indicate what’s going to be the best identification for us once we have a better idea of who is going to stay and who will go.”

The Sky’s obvious target with the No. 3 pick is Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson. Pagliocca was in South Carolina this week for the SEC Tournament.

After three seasons with Mississippi State, Jackson transferred to Tennessee for her senior year. She used her fifth year of eligibility and is averaging 19.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The Sky, who also have the No. 8 pick, don’t have obvious needs entering training camp. Pagliocca has added a ton of depth. But they lack long-term security.

Four veterans are set to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the 2024 season: forward Isabelle Harrison, forward Brianna Turner, center Elizabeth Williams and guard Diamond DeShields. Two others, guard Dana Evans and forward Michaela Onyenwere, will become restricted free agents.

This puts more pressure on the Sky to draft players they can build around for the future. Turner and Onyenwere were touted as such players when the Sky traded Kahleah Copper to the Phoenix Mercury for them and the No. 3 pick.

The reality is Turner could leave this time next year, and Onyenwere could force the Sky’s hand with a sign-and-trade.

After Rebekah Gardner suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles while playing for Spanish club Spar Girona, the Sky have three roster spots to fill before the season. Pagliocca signed three players to training-camp contracts: forward Taya Reimer and guards Chennedy Carter and Kysre Gondrezick.

The Sky’s two first-round picks will be in a great situation to make the final roster, considering most teams will carry fewer than 12 players because of the league’s hard salary cap.

The biggest threat to the Sky drafting Jackson with the third pick is Brink staying in school.

Brink, who’s averaging 17.9 points, 12 assists and 3.6 blocks for the Cardinal, is projected to be selected with the No. 2 pick by the Los Angeles Sparks. If she opts to return for a fifth season, Jackson could end up in L.A.

