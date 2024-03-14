Sky acquire two future second round draft picks from Liberty in exchange for rights to Rebekah Gardner

The Sky’s final roster move ahead of the WNBA draft came Thursday afternoon.

First-year general manager Jeff Pagliocca traded the rights to guard Rebekah Gardner to the New York Liberty in exchange for two future second-round draft picks: 2025 and 2026. The move leaves Dana Evans as the only remaining player from the Sky's 26-10 season just two years ago.

Former Sky coach/general manager James Wade signed Gardner ahead of the 2022 season after scouting her overseas. It was technically Gardner's rookie season, but her 10-year overseas career prepared her for instant success on a title contending roster. She averaged 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals coming off the bench for the Sky. She broke her left foot three games into the 2023 season and was sidelined for the rest of the year.

Pagliocca was in discussions about the possibility of moving Gardner — who was a restricted free agent — in a sign and trade before she tore her right Achilles playing overseas for Spanish club Spar Girona in February.

After trading franchise star Kahleah Copper, at her request, Pagliocca shifted focus from an attempt to build a roster around the 2021 Finals MVP, to rebuilding with a younger core. Regaining draft capital has been a priority and while Gardner's injury impacted her trade value, two future second round picks gives Pagliocca assets he can package in the future.

Because Gardner never signed her qualifying offer with the Sky, the Liberty have only acquired her player rights — meaning they can negotiate contract terms. She underwent successful surgery to repair her right Achilles, but isn't expected to play this season.

After moving Gardner, the Sky's roster is at nine with $391,887 in cap space and three roster spots left to fill. Pagliocca signed forward Taya Reimer and guards Chennedy Carter and Kysre Gondrezick to training camp contracts. One spot belongs to whomever the Sky draft with the No. 3 pick while the remaining two will come down to the Sky's three training camp players and whoever they draft with the No. 8 pick.