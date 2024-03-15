The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sky’s focus shifts to training camp with free-agency moves wrapped up

The Sky have $391,887 in cap space and three roster spots to fill heading into camp, which begins April 28. For draftees, the Sky present the best opportunity to make a WNBA roster.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Marina Mabrey

The Sky’s Marina Mabrey (4) takes the ball past Connecticut Sun’s Natisha Hiedeman (2) while Tyasha Harris (52) defends during the game at Wintrust Arena on August 20, 2023.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Jeff Pagliocca took arguably the least coveted job in the WNBA when he agreed to be the Sky’s first stand-alone general manager in the fall.

Not only are the Sky in desperate need of a reputation overhaul, but when Pagliocca was promoted from director of skill development to GM, he had to rebuild a roster with little draft stock. First up on the to-do list was to recover what former coach/general manager James Wade lost.

Acquiring the 2024 No. 3 pick came at a lofty price as a result of the Sky’s failure to sign any stars in free agency. Because of that setback, Kahleah Copper requested a trade, which put Pagliocca on the clock to complete his first major move.

In the Copper trade to the Phoenix Mercury, Pagliocca received several draft picks (including that No. 3 pick in ’24) and Michaela Onyenwere and Brianna Turner, who, alongside Diamond DeShields, Dana Evans, Elizabeth Williams and Marina Mabrey, will be the faces of the Sky’s rebuild. On Thursday, Pagliocca added more draft capital to the Sky’s war chest, acquiring second-round picks in 2025 and 2026 from the New York Liberty for the rights to guard Rebekah Gardner.

Moving Gardner was something Pagliocca had been considering since the start of free agency, when he extended a qualifying offer, making her a restricted free agent. The plan was to pull off a sign-and-trade, but Gardner tore her right Achilles before any terms were fully negotiated and agreed upon.

Gardner’s trade value was always in question because she was coming off an injury that cost her nearly the entire 2023 season. After having successful surgery to repair her Achilles, Gardner will miss the 2024 season and be a reserved player with the Liberty in 2025, at which point both sides will negotiate contract terms.

Gaining two second-rounders isn’t so much about pick value as it is about leveraging them in other deals.

With all of Pagliocca’s free-agency moves wrapped up, the focus shifts to the 2024 WNBA Draft and training camp.

The Sky have $391,887 in cap space and three roster spots to fill heading into camp, which begins April 28. For draftees, the Sky present the best opportunity to make a WNBA roster.

Pagliocca signed forward Taya Reimer and guards Chennedy Carter and Kysre Gondrezick to training-camp contracts. The players he selects with the third, eighth and 13th picks will compete with them for a spot on the final roster.

Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson is the Sky’s likely selection with the No. 3 pick. She is the best wing option in this year’s draft and can make an immediate impact with her ability to create for herself and defend multiple positions.

Virginia Tech point guard Georgia Amoore is another player the Sky could target in the first round. The Sky need backcourt depth. Evans is primed to get her first real opportunity to start in the backcourt, but what exactly her role will be is still unclear.

She has shown that she can run the offense, but after the 2024 season, nothing is guaranteed. Evans will be a restricted free agent in 2025, and Mabrey, who was acquired by Wade, will be in the last year of her three-year deal.

Bringing in a backup point guard needs to be a priority for the Sky.

Among the Sky’s training-camp players, Carter — who finished second in rookie-of-the-year voting in 2020 — has an opportunity to re-establish herself in the WNBA. She was suspended by the Atlanta Dream in 2021 for conduct detrimental to the team and traded to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022. The Sparks waived her ahead of the 2023 season.

Coming into training camp, the Sky have no roles solidified.

Returning players Williams, Evans and Mabrey likely will have a major impact on any success the Sky hope to achieve. First-year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon will be have to redefine players’ roles.

“One thing I won’t do is promise anything,” Weatherspoon said during a news conference last month. “The work they put in will make their own promise.”

