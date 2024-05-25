Sky home opener spoiled by 86-82 loss to Sun

Saturday had the makings of a picture-perfect home opener for the Sky.

Many of Chicago’s stars came out to Wintrust Arena. Minority owner Dwyane Wade sat courtside with his family, Chance The Rapper sat across the court with his daughters and another Grammy winner, Lupe Fiasco, performed at halftime.

For three quarters, the Sky (2-2) looked to be on the verge of beating undefeated teams in back-to-back games. In the final 10 minutes, however, missed rebounds and poor execution resulted in an 86-82 loss to the Sun. The Sky were outscored 27-4 on second-chance points and outrebounded 38-21.

‘‘We didn’t execute well at all,’’ Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. ‘‘It looked like we got mixed up on some things we were trying to do, not in the right positions.

‘‘We have to be sharper with all the details.’’

Before the game, Sky rookie Angel Reese said she was striving for her first complete effort of the season. She turned in her best first half, finishing with 10 points and two rebounds, but was limited to three points — all from the free-throw line — and three rebounds in the second.

‘‘I took three shots and missed three shots [in the second half],’’ Reese said.

As far as what contributed to her limited shot attempts, Reese had no answer.

‘‘Next question,’’ she responded.

Midway through the third quarter, things got contentious between Reese and Sun forward Alyssa Thomas — who finished second in MVP voting last season — under the basket. The physicality of both players bubbled over when Thomas put her hand on Reese’s neck and forced her to the floor in an armbar-like motion.

After reviewing the play, officials upgraded the foul call to a flagrant 2, and Thomas was ejected. She went to the locker room with nine points, six rebounds and six assists.

‘‘No hard feelings toward AT,’’ Reese said when asked about the incident.

When asked whether she thought it was Thomas’ intent to send a message to her as a rookie, Reese responded: ‘‘It’s not just ’cause I’m a rookie. I’m a player. They don’t give a damn if I’m a rookie. I’m a player. I’m a basketball player.

‘‘They’re not supposed to be nice to me or lay down because I’m Angel Reese or because I’m a rookie. Thank you, AT, for sending the message to me because I got back up and kept going.’’

It didn’t look as though the Sky had a comeback in them when they trailed by six late in the fourth quarter. But a three-pointer by Marina Mabrey put them right back in it, making it a one-possession game with a minute left. Mabrey finished with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.

From there, Reese forced a shot-clock violation on veteran forward DeWanna Bonner, giving the Sky possession with 30 seconds left.

But as the Sky inbounded the ball, an official called an offensive foul on Reese. From there, a made free throw by DiJonai Carrington made it a two-possession game and sealed the Sun’s victory.

Bonner led the Sun with 19 points. Carrington and Brionna Jones added 16 each.

Five Sky players finished in double figures. In addition to Mabrey and Reese, Dana Evans had 13 points, Elizabeth Williams 10 points and five rebounds and Chennedy Carter 11 points off the bench.