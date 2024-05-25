The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Sky home opener spoiled by 86-82 loss to Sun

“We didn’t execute well at all,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. “It looked like we got mixed up on some things we were trying to do, not in the right positions.”

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Sky home opener spoiled by 86-82 loss to Sun
Angel Reese

Angel Reese grabs a rebound during the Sky’s home opener against the Sun

AP images

Saturday had the makings of a picture-perfect home opener for the Sky.

Many of Chicago’s stars came out to Wintrust Arena. Minority owner Dwyane Wade sat courtside with his family, Chance The Rapper sat across the court with his daughters and another Grammy winner, Lupe Fiasco, performed at halftime.

For three quarters, the Sky (2-2) looked to be on the verge of beating undefeated teams in back-to-back games. In the final 10 minutes, however, missed rebounds and poor execution resulted in an 86-82 loss to the Sun. The Sky were outscored 27-4 on second-chance points and outrebounded 38-21.

‘‘We didn’t execute well at all,’’ Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. ‘‘It looked like we got mixed up on some things we were trying to do, not in the right positions.

‘‘We have to be sharper with all the details.’’

Before the game, Sky rookie Angel Reese said she was striving for her first complete effort of the season. She turned in her best first half, finishing with 10 points and two rebounds, but was limited to three points — all from the free-throw line — and three rebounds in the second.

‘‘I took three shots and missed three shots [in the second half],’’ Reese said.

As far as what contributed to her limited shot attempts, Reese had no answer.

‘‘Next question,’’ she responded.

Midway through the third quarter, things got contentious between Reese and Sun forward Alyssa Thomas — who finished second in MVP voting last season — under the basket. The physicality of both players bubbled over when Thomas put her hand on Reese’s neck and forced her to the floor in an armbar-like motion.

After reviewing the play, officials upgraded the foul call to a flagrant 2, and Thomas was ejected. She went to the locker room with nine points, six rebounds and six assists.

‘‘No hard feelings toward AT,’’ Reese said when asked about the incident.

When asked whether she thought it was Thomas’ intent to send a message to her as a rookie, Reese responded: ‘‘It’s not just ’cause I’m a rookie. I’m a player. They don’t give a damn if I’m a rookie. I’m a player. I’m a basketball player.

‘‘They’re not supposed to be nice to me or lay down because I’m Angel Reese or because I’m a rookie. Thank you, AT, for sending the message to me because I got back up and kept going.’’

It didn’t look as though the Sky had a comeback in them when they trailed by six late in the fourth quarter. But a three-pointer by Marina Mabrey put them right back in it, making it a one-possession game with a minute left. Mabrey finished with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.

From there, Reese forced a shot-clock violation on veteran forward DeWanna Bonner, giving the Sky possession with 30 seconds left.

But as the Sky inbounded the ball, an official called an offensive foul on Reese. From there, a made free throw by DiJonai Carrington made it a two-possession game and sealed the Sun’s victory.

Bonner led the Sun with 19 points. Carrington and Brionna Jones added 16 each.

Five Sky players finished in double figures. In addition to Mabrey and Reese, Dana Evans had 13 points, Elizabeth Williams 10 points and five rebounds and Chennedy Carter 11 points off the bench.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso making a difference for Sky
Sky's first three games are a small sample size with big takeaways
Whom was Angel Reese really taking aim at in since-deleted post?
Balanced Sky win second straight on road, hand Liberty first loss of season
Dwyane Wade launches online community supporting transgender youth
La debutante en el Sky Kamilla Cardoso quiere regresar a jugar con fuerza
The Latest
Bizarrap performs his DJ set at the Sueños Music Festival
Sueños Music Festival
Argentinian star Bizarrap make his Sueños debut
This 25-year-old producer and performer is behind some of the hottest, catchiest tracks today.
By Ambar Colón
 
Xavi sings in front of hundreds at the Sueños Music Festival wearing a Bulls jersey
Sueños Music Festival
Xavi opens Chicago's Sueños Festival 2024, thrilling a crowd that gave him a 'Viva Mexico'
His set included “La Diabla,” which made him the first Mexican artist to top the global Spotify chart, and his latest hit, “Corazón de Piedra.”
By Jackie Serrato
 
Rels B holds out his two arms and smiles as he performs at the Suenos Music Festival
Sueños Music Festival
Rels B charms crowds at Sueños Music Festival with romantic reggaeton melodies
Rels B, the 30-year-old rapper and record producer from Mallorca, Spain, opened his Saturday set with his 2019 hit single “A Mí.”
By Ambar Colón
 
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox' bullpen spoils Erick Fedde's outing in 5-3 loss to Orioles
The bullpen allowed five runs in the eighth inning.
By Kyle Williams
 
Screen Shot 2024-05-25 at 4.40.03 PM.png
Golf
PGA Tour's Grayson Murray dies at 30
No cause of death was given for the golfer, who withdrew from the Schwab Cup challenge in Fort Worth on Friday.
By Associated Press
 