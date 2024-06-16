The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Angel Reese making strong case for WNBA Rookie of the Year

Reese, the No. 7 overall pick in the draft, leads all rookies in rebounds, steals and double-doubles. She had her sixth consecutive double-double and seventh overall Sunday against the Fever.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Angel Reese making strong case for WNBA Rookie of the Year
Chicago Sky WNBA basketball player Angel Reese

Sky forward Angel Reese sits on the bench before the team’s home game against the Los Angeles Sparks, May 30, 2024.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

INDIANAPOLIS — Regarding where forward Angel Reese stands in the WNBA Rookie of the Year conversation a month into the season, Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon had one word.

‘‘Top,’’ Weatherspoon said before the Sky’s 91-83 loss Sunday to the Fever.

At this point, Weatherspoon isn’t wrong.

Reese, the No. 7 overall pick in the draft, leads all rookies in rebounds, steals and double-doubles. She had her sixth consecutive double-double and seventh overall Sunday.

She is second in points behind Fever guard Caitlin Clark, and they have similar field-goal percentages.

‘‘I always explain myself,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘I don’t say it just to say it because I’m coaching her. You have to sustain this type of play, and not only will I speak about it, but the world [will].’’

Weatherspoon credits Reese’s confidence for her successful transition from college to the pros.

Related

‘‘She’s willing to put in the work to perform well at this level,’’ Weatherspoon said. ‘‘She’s played against incredible post players already at the beginning of the season, which have been incredible learning lessons. She’s been able to learn how to defend those players and how to be effective offensively.’’

Last week, Reese shot 50% from the field against the Dream and 80% against the Sun. Those teams have two of the strongest frontcourts in the league.

At this point, Reese said she’s not paying attention to the Rookie of the Year chatter. The oddsmakers have her with the second-best odds of taking home the award — behind Clark.

Since 1998, when the award was established, only six players drafted outside the top four picks have won the award.

Between 2019 and 2021, however, three players outside the top five picks won it: Napheesa Collier (sixth), Crystal Dangerfield (16th) and Michaela Onyenwere (sixth).

‘‘Coming into the league, I just wanted to be the best Angel I could be,’’ Reese said. ‘‘Not really put any personal accolades on myself. I wanted to come in and bring a championship, help bring championships to Chicago. That’s always going to be my goal. I don’t care about individual accolades.’’

U.S. Olympic trials

The U.S. Olympic swimming trials are taking place blocks from Gainbridge Fieldhouse at Lucas Oil Stadium. Two Olympic-sized pools were built on top of the football field for the event.

The competition prompted some Olympic reflection from Weatherspoon, who won gold and bronze medals in 1988 and 1992, respectively.

‘‘A lot of memories,’’ Weatherspoon said, ‘‘especially training to try and be part of the Olympic team. The grind, the challenge of it all, especially to be part of the 12, which is probably the hardest thing you’re going to do in women’s basketball. But it’s fun. It’s the most enjoyable thing to ever go through because of the uniform you wear.’’

This and that

After their victory Sunday, the Fever have a 40-28 all-time regular-season record against the Sky.

• Fever coach Christie Sides spent the first six years of her career as an assistant with the Sky.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Sky's skid reaches four with latest loss to rival Fever
The Chicago Cubs can't hit, but you knew that already
Round 2 of revived rivalry between Sky and Fever will be decided by a few key factors
Sunday, fun day: Sun-Times Sports is making a change
WNBA rookies forced to learn on the fly, Angel Reese and Aaliyah Edwards are excelling
Sky drop third straight after another slow start
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-06-16 at 5.33.38 PM.png
Crime
1 dead, 1 wounded in West Pullman shooting
Two men were shot about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 11500 block of South LaSalle Street, police said. One man died at Christ Hospital. The other man is in serious condition. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
ArmedRobbery_Lawndale.png
Crime
Woman shot, critically wounded during robbery in Lawndale
The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk when multiple suspects approached her and demanded her property, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Seiya Suzuki
Cubs
Cubs’ offense dries up in series loss to Cardinals
“At some point, we have to find a way to come together and — whether it’s winning 1-0 games or slugfests — we got to find a way to win games,’’ starter Jameson Taillon said.
By Kyle Williams
 
QUEERPROM-061724_015.jpg
LGBTQ+
Pilsen's queer prom celebrates 20 years of providing a safe space for Latino youth
This year, the event was put on by Yollocalli, the museum’s youth outreach program in Little Village, and CALOR, an LGBTQ advocacy organization focused on HIV/AIDS prevention and awareness in the Latino community.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times  and Andrea Flores
 
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Kyle Hendricks returns to Cubs’ rotation amid rash of injuries
The Cubs announced Sunday that right-hander Kyle Hendricks will rejoin the rotation and face the Giants on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.
By Kyle Williams
 