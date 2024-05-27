Dwyane Wade laughs off name being misspelled by Sky at home opener

Sky minority owner Dwyane Wade — or DeWayne as the team introduced him on the jumbotron — attended Saturday night’s home opener.

He sat with his wife, Gabrielle Union, mother Jolinda Wade and daughter Kaavia. As his name incorrectly appeared on the team’s video board, all they could do was laugh.

“Hardly home but always repping #SkyTown #DeWayneWade,” he captioned the series of photos on Instagram.

It was an embarrassing blunder by the team, considering Wade is a part owner, three-time NBA champion and hall-of-fame player.

Wade joined the Sky’s ownership group last July.

“It’s an incredible feeling being on this side of history,” Wade shared at the time. “To see growth, on the business side, for something that I’ve been passionate about my whole life is an amazing feeling. It’s official! This is for the home team — literally. I know the home team will make you feel some type of Wade.”

Wade and his family sat courtside for the entirety of the Sky’s 86-82 loss to the Sun on Saturday. Following the loss, Wade spoke to the team in the locker room.