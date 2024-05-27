The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 27, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Dwyane Wade laughs off name being misspelled by Sky at home opener

“Hardly home but always repping #SkyTown #DeWayneWade,” he captioned the series of photos on Instagram.

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Dwyane Wade laughs off name being misspelled by Sky at home opener
NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade waits to speak after having received the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the Make Good Famous Summit in Miami Beach, Fla.

NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade waits to speak after having received the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the Make Good Famous Summit in Miami Beach, Fla. Wade has launched Translatable, a nonprofit online community dedicated to supporting transgender youth.

Wilfredo Lee/AP

Sky minority owner Dwyane Wade — or DeWayne as the team introduced him on the jumbotron — attended Saturday night’s home opener.

He sat with his wife, Gabrielle Union, mother Jolinda Wade and daughter Kaavia. As his name incorrectly appeared on the team’s video board, all they could do was laugh.

“Hardly home but always repping #SkyTown #DeWayneWade,” he captioned the series of photos on Instagram.

It was an embarrassing blunder by the team, considering Wade is a part owner, three-time NBA champion and hall-of-fame player.

Wade joined the Sky’s ownership group last July.

“It’s an incredible feeling being on this side of history,” Wade shared at the time. “To see growth, on the business side, for something that I’ve been passionate about my whole life is an amazing feeling. It’s official! This is for the home team — literally. I know the home team will make you feel some type of Wade.”

Wade and his family sat courtside for the entirety of the Sky’s 86-82 loss to the Sun on Saturday. Following the loss, Wade spoke to the team in the locker room.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Caitlin Clark has transformed the WNBA. Somehow, that has turned into an issue.
Sky home opener spoiled by 86-82 loss to Sun
Sky’s ticket sales skyrocket thanks to popularity of rookies Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso
Sky's first three games are a small sample size with big takeaways
Whom was Angel Reese really taking aim at in since-deleted post?
Balanced Sky win second straight on road, hand Liberty first loss of season
The Latest
Garrett Crochet
White Sox
AL Pitcher of Month candidate Garrett Crochet will be watched closely in months to come
Crochet is a starter for the first time after elbow and shoulder surgeries derailed his career, so his workload will be monitored.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Watchdogs
2 ex-jail officials say they were fired after claiming they were coerced into political work for Sheriff Tom Dart
Drake Carpenter and Aracelis Gotay were suspended without pay in March of 2022 amid a federal investigation involving the sheriff’s office.
By Andy Grimm
 
A large cicada brood emerges around Western Springs Illinois on Wednesday May 22, 2024. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
Editorials
The buzz we're hearing from cicadas: Insects need our help
The neighborhoods where people aren’t seeing many cicadas remind us many insect species are in decline: 40% of insect species are threatened by extinction. Nature-based solutions are needed to nurture native insects and keep our ecosystem in balance.
By CST Editorial Board
 
49661.jpg
White Sox
Pedro Grifol doubles down on calling out players
A day later, Grifol repeats: ''I thought we were flat.’'
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Peso Pluma pointing
La Voz Chicago
¿Cuándo veremos a Peso Pluma en Chicago? Se interrumpe su actuación por tercera vez
Aunque Peso Pluma no actuó, hizo una breve aparición en el after party oficial de Sueños en The Mine.
By Jackie Serrato
 