Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Sky-Fever game breaks WNBA viewership record for second weekend in a row

Just one week after the Sky and Fever drew the WNBA’s biggest TV audience in 23 years — 2.25 million viewers on CBS — the teams broke ESPN’s WNBA viewership record with 2.3 million watching at home.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Angel Reese drives to the basket against the Fever's NaLyssa Smith

Angel Reese drives to the basket against the Fever’s NaLyssa Smith on June 23, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Quinn Harris/Getty

The Sky and Fever have set viewership records two Sundays in a row.

Their latest matchup — a 88-87 win by the Sky — averaged 2.30 million viewers on ESPN, according to Sports Media Watch, surpassing the previous mark the two teams set the week prior with 2.25 million viewers on CBS. That was the most-watched WNBA game in 23 years.

Seven days later, the Sky and Fever played the most-watched WNBA broadcast on record for ESPN.

Rookie Angel Reese recorded her eighth consecutive double-double against the Fever with 25 points and 16 rebounds. She is the first rookie to record 25 or more points and 15 or more rebounds in a game since two-time MVP A’ja Wilson.

The Sky earned their first win over the Fever after trailing by 15 in the third quarter. Reese sparked the Sky’s comeback, going on a 10-point tear in the final six minutes of the game. The Sky outscored the Fever 24-15 in the final 10 minutes.

The Sky have been part of two of the WNBA’s most-watched games since 2001. The Fever have played in all three, with the third being Caitlin Clark’s debut against the Sun on May 14.

Sunday’s game was played in front of a sellout crowd at Wintrust Arena that at times sounded like a home crowd for Clark. She finished with 17 points and set a franchise record for assists in a game with 13 to become the first rookie in the last 10 years with a double-double in points and assists.

