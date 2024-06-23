Sky mounts 15-point comeback to knock off Fever 88-87 in highly anticipated matchup

People lined the block around Wintrust Arena in anticipation of Sunday’s Fever-Sky game. If their loitering wasn’t enough of an indication a rousing game was about to be played, the number of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark jerseys were wearing was a sure giveaway.

Less than an hour before the Sky‘s third meeting in six weeks against the Fever, there were 63 tickets available on StubHub, selling for between $252 and $3,311.

The game lived up to its hype. The Sky defeated the Fever 88-87.

Led by Angel Reese, who scored 25 points — a career high — and 18 rebounds. This marked her eighth straight game with a double double. Chennedy Carter finished with 23 points.

The Fever lead as much as 15 points, but they couldn’t put away the Sky. Kelsey Mitchell paced the Fever with Clark finished with 17 point and 13 assists.

Leading up to the game. the excitement was palpable, including for Reese and Clark — both of whom were not ready to label their teams as rivals.

“We were driving by, and there were so many lines outside of people who were already trying to get in,” Clark said pregame. “People are really excited to see this matchup.”

“You could just feel it driving up on the bus. Once everybody gets in the building it will be special.”

Inside, fans slowly arrived at their seats. With a little over 10 minutes to play, there were a considerable number of then still empty. However, by tipoff the bare blue seats were blotted out with bodies eager to see some basketball cinema.

Clark drained the first field goal of the game — a three from the top of the key in the face of Sky guard Marina Mabrey — a minute in and was met with the fan response similar to a home crowd. The next play up the floor, Sky guard Chennedy Carter hit a fadeaway in the midrange, receiving the same ecstatic response.

The Sky and Fever’s first two meetings — resulting in two single-digit losses for the Sky — were played in front of sold-out crowds of 17,274 in Indianapolis at the Fever’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Sunday was the Sky’s opportunity to create a similarly electric atmosphere, and they started with a pregame performance from Chicago rapper Vic Mensa. Lil Durk performed at halftime.

Sunday’s game was a sellout with 10,387 fans including Jason Sudekis, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and rappers Lil Durk and Chance the Rapper.

“I love [the crowd,]” Reese said. “I love it for women’s sports. They haven’t sold out crowds in a long time. Being able to do this and be here in this moment, continuing to grow women’s basketball is important to me.”

The Sky’s home opener against the Sun was also sellout with 9,025 fans in attendance. They’ve had three sellouts this season, including Sunday. In 2023, the Sky had an average attendance of 7,241, according to Across The Timeline.

Fourteen of the Fever’s 17 games so far this season have been sellouts with a number of franchises opting to move to larger venues for the game. Sunday’s meeting between the Sky and Fever was not able to be moved to the United Center because of a concert.

The final regular-season game against the Fever on Aug. 30 is still scheduled to be played at Wintrust Arena, according to Sky president and CEO Adam Fox.

Elizabeth Williams update

Center Elizabeth Williams will undergo surgery on her right meniscus in the “next few days,” coach Teresa Weatherspoon said pregame.

Williams suffered a torn right meniscus in the first half of the Sky’s 79-71 win against the Mystics on June 6. She has remained with the team since, participating on occasion in light activity on an exercise bike while the team practices.

Weatherspoon did not give a timeline on whether she’ll be able to return to play this season.