Saturday, June 8, 2024
Caitlin Clark? Angel Reese? And your favorite WNBA player is …

In this week’s “Polling Place,” we also asked for your NBA and NHL championship picks and about what the White Sox should do with Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Sky Liberty Basketball

New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart (30) defends against Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese (5) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 23, 2024, in New York.

Frank Franklin II/AP

There are well over 100 players in the WNBA, a bunch of whom are highly decorated as pros. We’re talking All-Star appearances, championships — the whole bit.

And then there are Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, we asked for your favorite WNBA player. Yeah, we knew some of you would quickly pick the Fever’s Clark and others would quickly pick the Sky’s Reese — even though neither major celeb is anywhere close to the top of the league’s “best” list yet.

Reese is a “modern-day Dennis Rodman,” @JeffreyCanalia commented.

Next, we asked for your NBA Finals and Stanley Cup finals picks.

“Time for the Celtics to get off that long skid and win their 18th [title],” @RonaldVoigt4 wrote.

And finally: Should the White Sox trade Luis Robert Jr. and/or Garrett Crochet to fuel their rebuild?

Keep both, @mikewalsh4609 voted. Trade manager Pedro Grifol instead, @pdsntx70’s threw out there, and @KaboomLip suggested trading chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. Our readers are always so very helpful with their suggestions.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Do you have a favorite current WNBA player?

Upshot: You know what we don’t have nearly enough of in the world? Arguments about Clark vs. Reese and other women’s basketball topics. Is it too late to sound the sarcasm alert?

Poll No. 2: Whom are you picking to win the NBA and Stanley Cup finals?

Upshot: The Celtics demolished the Mavs in a Game 1 laugher, but it won’t mean a thing if the Mavs come back and win Game 2. Which they will. Yes, you heard it here first.

Poll No. 3: Should the White Sox trade Luis Robert Jr. or Garrett Crochet to fuel their rebuild?

Upshot: If the Sox could go on a franchise record losing streak with those guys, just imagine what they might be able to accomplish without them.

