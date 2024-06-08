Caitlin Clark? Angel Reese? And your favorite WNBA player is …

There are well over 100 players in the WNBA, a bunch of whom are highly decorated as pros. We’re talking All-Star appearances, championships — the whole bit.

And then there are Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, we asked for your favorite WNBA player. Yeah, we knew some of you would quickly pick the Fever’s Clark and others would quickly pick the Sky’s Reese — even though neither major celeb is anywhere close to the top of the league’s “best” list yet.

Reese is a “modern-day Dennis Rodman,” @JeffreyCanalia commented.

Next, we asked for your NBA Finals and Stanley Cup finals picks.

“Time for the Celtics to get off that long skid and win their 18th [title],” @RonaldVoigt4 wrote.

And finally: Should the White Sox trade Luis Robert Jr. and/or Garrett Crochet to fuel their rebuild?

Keep both, @mikewalsh4609 voted. Trade manager Pedro Grifol instead, @pdsntx70’s threw out there, and @KaboomLip suggested trading chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. Our readers are always so very helpful with their suggestions.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Do you have a favorite current WNBA player?

It’s time for this week’s “Polling Place.” Let us hear from you! Selected comments will appear in Saturday's paper.



Q1: Do you have a favorite current WNBA player? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 6, 2024

Upshot: You know what we don’t have nearly enough of in the world? Arguments about Clark vs. Reese and other women’s basketball topics. Is it too late to sound the sarcasm alert?

Poll No. 2: Whom are you picking to win the NBA and Stanley Cup finals?

Q2: Whom are you picking to win the NBA and Stanley Cup finals? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 6, 2024

Upshot: The Celtics demolished the Mavs in a Game 1 laugher, but it won’t mean a thing if the Mavs come back and win Game 2. Which they will. Yes, you heard it here first.

Poll No. 3: Should the White Sox trade Luis Robert Jr. or Garrett Crochet to fuel their rebuild?

Q3: Should the White Sox trade Luis Robert Jr. or Garrett Crochet to fuel their rebuild? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 6, 2024

Upshot: If the Sox could go on a franchise record losing streak with those guys, just imagine what they might be able to accomplish without them.