Nneka Ogwumike will not sign with the Sky, nearing a deal with Storm

Nneka Ogwumike has ruled out the Sky as one of her three free agency destinations, multiple sources told the Sun-Times Monday morning.

It was reported by ESPN last week that the 2016 league MVP was deciding between Chicago, the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty. According to two league sources, there is growing momentum that Ogwumike will join the Storm in what’s already been a blockbuster free agency for the franchise with the signing of Skylar Diggins-Smith last week.

“The organization’s dedication to its players and the progression of the league is commendable,” Diggins-Smith said in a statement.

The expected addition of Ogwumike and Diggins-Smith to play alongside WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd, puts the Storm right back in the mix to be among the league’s top teams. Noelle Quinn, who is entering her fourth season as the Storm’s coach, led the team to an 11-29 finish last season in what was a transitional year after Sue Bird’s retirement and Breanna Stewart’s decision to sign with the Liberty.

The Storm’s success in free agency began before the 2023 season even ended when they signed Loyd to an extension. The Sky were able to do the same with 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper but have not seen the same reward in free agency.

Diggins-Smith was the Sky’s top target at the point guard position. After failing to sign her, first-year general manager Jeff Pagliocca and the team inked point guard Lindsay Allen to a two-year deal. Allen averaged 6.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Minnesota Lynx last year.

The Sky extended qualifying offers to Morgan Bertsch, Robyn Parks, and Rebekah Gardner, making them reserved free agents, meaning they can only negotiate with the Sky unless released. Beyond maintaining negotiating rights over these three players and signing Allen, the Sky have not made any free agency moves other than renouncing their rights to Astou Ndour-Fall, allowing her to sign with the Connecticut Sun without any return value.

Isabelle Harrison is expected to make a full return in 2024 for the Sky to play alongside Elizabeth Williams in the frontcourt. The Sky’s starting backcourt is shaping up to have Dana Evans at point guard, flanked by Copper and Marina Mabrey.