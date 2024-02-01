What now after Sky swing and miss in pursuit of Skylar Diggins-Smith in free agency?

The first day of free agency has so far been a swing and a miss for the Sky.

Any hopes of starting free agency with a bang were doused by news that the Sky’s top two point guard targets — Skylar Diggins-Smith and Natasha Cloud — were headed elsewhere.

First came reports that Cloud would sign with the Phoenix Mercury, and by mid-morning, Diggins-Smith made her signing with the Seattle Storm official. The Sky’s big announcement was the signing of point guard Lindsay Allen.

Terms of Allen’s contract were not provided, per team policy, but the Sun-Times confirmed that the six-year veteran signed a two-year deal with the Sky. Allen is coming off two seasons with the Minnesota Lynx, where she averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds, playing 22 minutes per game.

Allen fills a hole in the backcourt left by the departure of unrestricted free agent Courtney Williams, who signed a two-year deal with the Lynx. The question is, will the hole she fills be the starting point guard?

No is the short answer.

Failing to sign Diggins-Smith means that the starting point guard role is Dana Evans’ to lose coming into the 2024 season, or at least it should be.

There were only three point guards available in free agency with a resume worth putting off Evans's promotion for another year: Diggins-Smith, Cloud, and Jordin Canada.

After the Sparks used the core tag on Canada, the only way for her to move was in a sign-and-trade, which occurred with the Atlanta Dream. The Sparks acquired Aari McDonald and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft in exchange for Canada and this year’s No. 12 pick.

Evans has steadily improved since the Sky traded for her less than a month into her rookie season. In 2022, with Allie Quigley sidelined with a hamstring injury, Evans scored a career-high 24 points in the season opener.

Despite a strong start to the season, Evans saw her role diminish when point guard Julie Allemand arrived in Chicago a month later after completing her overseas responsibilities. Evans logged just 11.5 minutes per game in 2022, averaging 4.3 points and 1.2 assists for the Sky.

Last year, Evans was primed for a breakout season, but former coach/GM James Wade’s free-agent signings kept her out of the starting rotation. Williams was signed to replace Courtney Vandersloot as the Sky’s starting point guard, while Marina Mabrey joined her and 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper in the backcourt.

Despite those additions, Evans’ minutes nearly doubled in 2023, and her stats reflected her readiness for a bigger role. She averaged nine points and three assists last season coming off the bench. Most impressive, though, has been Evans's development on the defensive end.

Evans has shown in flashes her potential to be one of the league’s top two-way guards despite spending her first three seasons in a limited role.

“The energy is there,” Teresa Weatherspoon said about Evans in October when she was introduced as the Sky’s new coach. “I’ve watched her play. There is zero retreat in her when it comes to defense. She’s in you. That’s what I want. That’s what I like.”

Weatherspoon was named defensive player of the year in the WNBA’s first two seasons and believes that’s an award Evans is capable of earning.

Signing Allen gives the Sky a trusted playmaker, but the real move that was made on the opening day of free agency was Evans into the starting lineup.

