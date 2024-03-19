19 Chicago-area organizations receive millions from MacKenzie Scott’s ‘Yield Giving’

Nineteen Chicago-area organizations woke up to good news and millions of dollars Tuesday morning thanks to author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Scott, through her "Yield Giving" venture, announced $640 million in donations to nonprofits across the country, including 19 Chicago-area organizations focusing on topics from housing to immigration and grassroots activism.

"It's a beautiful thing to see," said Maria Degillo, youth director at Communities United, which received $2 million.

Hermosa-based Communities United focuses on intergenerational racial justice and advancing youth leadership. While it's too early to tell exactly where the money will go, Degillo said it will be used to reach more youth organizers and access further mental health support for young people, especially young people of color.

"Really centering young people's voices and leadership and having people like MacKenzie Scott really invest in that, I think it opens up a lot of doors," Degillo said. "It might not have happened maybe 10, 15 years ago, but the fact that it's happening now shows that people are really understanding the role of young people in creating the world they want to live in."

Scott has donated $16.5 billion of her fortune since divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. The most recent round of donations is part of Yield Giving's Open Call, which garnered more than 6,000 applications and selected 361 organizations as recipients. The gifts are meant to highlight "outstanding work advancing the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means, and groups who have met with discrimination and other systemic obstacles," according to the Open Call page on Yield Giving's website.

Another local organization receiving $2 million is the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization, which works to build leadership in the Black community, engage low-income and working families and improve housing and education. The grant will be used to bolster its Silver Fox Cafe and new office space, according to a news release from the organization.

"This grant isn’t just about growth; it represents a crucial advancement for our community, offering an example of how to uplift communities of color nationwide and even globally," Deputy Director Jaribu Lee said in the release.

Chicago-area organizations receiving money

$2 million gifts:



Mobile Care Chicago

Alternatives

The Eagle Academy Foundation

The HANA Center

Kenwood Oakland Community Organization

Arise Chicago

South Side Help Center

Communities United

Mano a Mano Family Resource Center

Sarah's Circle

Curt's Cafe

Legal Council for Health Justice

Claretian Associates

South Suburban PADS

Equal Hope

The Neighbor Project

$1 million gifts:

