The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Chicago Small Business Money

19 Chicago-area organizations receive millions from MacKenzie Scott’s ‘Yield Giving’

Scott announced $640 million in gifts to nonprofits nationwide, bringing her donations to $16.5 billion after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE 19 Chicago-area organizations receive millions from MacKenzie Scott’s ‘Yield Giving’
MacKenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott

AP file

Nineteen Chicago-area organizations woke up to good news and millions of dollars Tuesday morning thanks to author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Scott, through her "Yield Giving" venture, announced $640 million in donations to nonprofits across the country, including 19 Chicago-area organizations focusing on topics from housing to immigration and grassroots activism.

"It's a beautiful thing to see," said Maria Degillo, youth director at Communities United, which received $2 million.

Hermosa-based Communities United focuses on intergenerational racial justice and advancing youth leadership. While it's too early to tell exactly where the money will go, Degillo said it will be used to reach more youth organizers and access further mental health support for young people, especially young people of color.

"Really centering young people's voices and leadership and having people like MacKenzie Scott really invest in that, I think it opens up a lot of doors," Degillo said. "It might not have happened maybe 10, 15 years ago, but the fact that it's happening now shows that people are really understanding the role of young people in creating the world they want to live in."

Scott has donated $16.5 billion of her fortune since divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. The most recent round of donations is part of Yield Giving's Open Call, which garnered more than 6,000 applications and selected 361 organizations as recipients. The gifts are meant to highlight "outstanding work advancing the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means, and groups who have met with discrimination and other systemic obstacles," according to the Open Call page on Yield Giving's website.

Another local organization receiving $2 million is the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization, which works to build leadership in the Black community, engage low-income and working families and improve housing and education. The grant will be used to bolster its Silver Fox Cafe and new office space, according to a news release from the organization.

"This grant isn’t just about growth; it represents a crucial advancement for our community, offering an example of how to uplift communities of color nationwide and even globally," Deputy Director Jaribu Lee said in the release.

Chicago-area organizations receiving money

$2 million gifts:

  • Mobile Care Chicago
  • Alternatives
  • The Eagle Academy Foundation
  • The HANA Center
  • Kenwood Oakland Community Organization
  • Arise Chicago
  • South Side Help Center
  • Communities United
  • Mano a Mano Family Resource Center
  • Sarah's Circle
  • Curt's Cafe
  • Legal Council for Health Justice
  • Claretian Associates
  • South Suburban PADS
  • Equal Hope
  • The Neighbor Project

$1 million gifts:

  • Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County
  • Latino Policy Forum
  • Connections for Abused Women and their Children
Next Up In News
2 Chicago police officers, 1 civilian injured in Rogers Park fire
Appeals court upholds $1.1 million for investigator who refused to change findings on CPD shootings
It’s in the hands of voters now, as they cast Illinois primary ballots in a slew of pivotal races
Man accused of killing boy, stabbing mom admitted he had shown up at home but was not kept in prison
Lead in water a threat to two-thirds of young children in Chicago
Mom says ‘no amount of money’ can bring back ‘healthy, active’ teen injured in unauthorized police chase
The Latest
Former Arlington Park racetrack site in Arlington Heights
Bears
Arlington Heights proposes tax deal for Bears stadium
The property tax deal comes as the Bears’ focus has shifted from the former Arlington Park racetrack to a new, domes stadium on Chicago’s lakefront.
By Daily Herald
 
Thornton's Morez Johnson (21) shoots a three from the top of the key against Benet.
High School Basketball
Thornton’s Morez Johnson is the 2024 City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year
“Man, he’s a coach’s dream,” Thornton coach Tai Streets said. “He’s a winner and the absolute leader you want to have on your team.”
By Joe Henricksen
 
Peoria Richwoods' Lathan Sommerville (24) shoots the ball against DePaul Prep's Rashaun Porter (24).
High School Basketball
2024 City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State team
The 29th edition of the City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State Team.
By Joe Henricksen
 
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Music
SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink 182, Stray Kids among 2024 Lollapalooza headliners
Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Deftones, Victoria Monét are among the more than 170 artists scheduled for the four-day fest. Tickets go on sale at noon Thursday.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Lorenzo Davis, photographed in 2015, was fired as a supervising investigator of the Independent Police Review Authority. His attorney says he is a “real life hero for the citizens of the city of Chicago.”
Police Reform
Appeals court upholds $1.1 million for investigator who refused to change findings on CPD shootings
Lorenzo Davis was fired in 2015 from his job as a supervisor of Chicago’s Independent Police Review Authority, since replaced by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
 