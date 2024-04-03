Museum of Science and Industry closed Wednesday for ‘unplanned maintenance’
People who have booked tickets for the museum can get a refund or rebook their reservation.
The Museum of Science and Industry was closed Wednesday for "unplanned maintenance."
Museum officials haven't answered questions about the maintenance. The museum is expected to be open Thursday for regular hours, according to a news release.
Anyone who purchased tickets in advance for Wednesday will be refunded or can rebook their tickets by calling 773-684-1414.
The Latest
After the deal is done, seller reveals that his father’s body has been decomposing out back for decades, and the skull is still there.
As of March 1, the national average refund amount was up 4.3% from last year at $3,213. A tax refund can be an effective way to prioritize saving money or simply begin saving.
Mateo Zastro was 3 when he was gunned down. His murder, and dozens of other murders of children, remain unsolved.
Julianne Moore excels as a ruthlessly ambitious mom guiding her son into an affair with the promiscuous but paranoid king.
Always be sure to include a hunk of cheese rind to simmer and impart umami richness in the broth.