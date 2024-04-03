The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Chicago Entertainment and Culture News

Museum of Science and Industry closed Wednesday for ‘unplanned maintenance’

People who have booked tickets for the museum can get a refund or rebook their reservation.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Museum of Science and Industry closed Wednesday for ‘unplanned maintenance’
Museum of Science and Industry.

The Museum of Science and Industry is closed Wednesday.

Sun-Times file

The Museum of Science and Industry was closed Wednesday for "unplanned maintenance."

Museum officials haven't answered questions about the maintenance. The museum is expected to be open Thursday for regular hours, according to a news release.

Anyone who purchased tickets in advance for Wednesday will be refunded or can rebook their tickets by calling 773-684-1414.

Next Up In News
Mayor Johnson proposing more than $150M in TIF assistance for LaSalle Street revamp
4 Chicago restaurants, chefs among 2024 James Beard Award finalists
Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings and causes a small tsunami
Museum of Science and Industry will be closed Wednesday for maintenance
Firefighters suffer minor injuries in Naperville fire
Oak Lawn doctor, Muslim leaders angry over Gaza reject chance to break Ramadan fast with Biden
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: The farmstead I bought came with a morbid surprise
After the deal is done, seller reveals that his father’s body has been decomposing out back for decades, and the skull is still there.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
irs122917.jpg
Other Views
Illinoisans get bigger tax refunds than folks in most other states. This year, try to save it.
As of March 1, the national average refund amount was up 4.3% from last year at $3,213. A tax refund can be an effective way to prioritize saving money or simply begin saving.
By Arijit Roy
 
Editorials
The youngest victims of gun violence deserve extra efforts to bring justice
Mateo Zastro was 3 when he was gunned down. His murder, and dozens of other murders of children, remain unsolved.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Mary & George
Movies and TV
17th century social climbers canoodle their way to power in lush Starz series ‘Mary & George’
Julianne Moore excels as a ruthlessly ambitious mom guiding her son into an affair with the promiscuous but paranoid king.
By Richard Roeper
 
Italian Minestrone Soup
Recipes
Minestrone — the Italian soup for all seasons
Always be sure to include a hunk of cheese rind to simmer and impart umami richness in the broth.
By Lynda Baslev | Taste Food
 