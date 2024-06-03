The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 3, 2024
Chicago Entertainment and Culture Environment

Lincoln Park Zoo euthanizes lion cub with health issues: 'There are no words'

Lomelok, a lion cub born in 2023, had undergone an unprecedented surgery.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Lincoln Park Zoo euthanizes lion cub with health issues: 'There are no words'
Lomelok, a lion cub, walks on the patchy grass area in his outdoor enclosure at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Lomelok, a lion cub, explores his outdoor enclosure at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times file

A 17-month-old lion cub at Lincoln Park Zoo was euthanized despite hopes from zoo staff that an unprecedented spinal surgery would bring relief.

The cub, named Lomelok, was born at the zoo in January 2023 with two brothers, Pesho and Sidai. Almost immediately, veterinarians noticed abnormal movement and activity caused by a deformity in his lower spine. He was born with the condition.

Lomelok was euthanized on Saturday, the zoo said.

Throughout the first year of his life, Lomelok was closely monitored and diagnosed with a condition that causes the channels where nerves travel to narrow, affecting mobility specifically in his back legs. He underwent surgery to alleviate the issues in March and was introduced back to the zoo’s exhibit for the public in April.

At the time, Lomelok’s veterinarian Dr. Kate Gustavsen and the zoo’s curator of mammals Cassy Kutilek were cautiously optimistic.

From left, Pilipili and Lomelok, large lion cubs, lounge side by side on the highest rock of their outdoor enclosure at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Pilipili and Lomelok, right, lounge on the highest rock of their outdoor enclosure at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times file

“I love to see that as a doctor,” Gustavsen told the Chicago Sun-Times about Lomelok’s calm behavior on the first day of his reintroduction. “I want him to take it easy. None of this would have worked as well as it did if we didn’t trust him to know his limits.”

The surgery, while common in large dogs and adult big cats, had yet to be done on a growing lion cub. His recovery was “slow and steady,” according to a new release from the zoo but as time went on, his progress wasn’t where it should have been.

“However, after many weeks of progress, medical intervention and physical therapy, it was clear Lomelok was still not thriving as a young lion cub should,” zoo officials said.

Lomelok, center, stands with one of his brothers facing him on his left and another approaching from the right.

Lomelok, center, plays with his brothers in their outdoor enclosure at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times file

Lomelok recently had a gastrointestinal obstruction that would have required another intense surgery and a long recovery time, during which he couldn’t interact with his brothers. Rather than put him through that process, the zoo staff decided to put him down.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support from the community for Lomelok throughout his health journey,” Kutilek said in the release. “Lomelok’s name means ‘sweet’ in the Maa language, and that was the best way to describe him. There are no words to articulate how deeply he will be missed.”

Next Up In News
Cuatro heridos graves después de una pelea que acabó en tiroteo en Belmont Cragin
3 shot dead in Elgin double-murder suicide
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as its first female president
Good Samaritan shot trying to stop Austin carjacking
Boy, 4, fatally struck by pickup in Avalon Park
Motorcyclist killed in Rogers Park collision
The Latest
crime-scene-tape.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Cuatro heridos graves después de una pelea que acabó en tiroteo en Belmont Cragin
A últimas horas del viernes, un hombre de 43 años estaba cerca de su casa en la cuadra 4700 de West Wrightwood Avenue cuando comenzó a discutir con tres hombres que conocía, dijo la policía de Chicago.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum waves to supporters at the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, after the National Electoral Institute announced she held an irreversible lead in the election, early Monday, June 3, 2024.
Nation/World
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as its first female president
The climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor said Sunday night that her two competitors had called her and conceded her victory.
By María Verza | AP  and Mark Stevenson | AP
 
Anchor Brewing-Chobani, A pack of Anchor Brewing Co. steam beer is photographed at a store in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Craft beer pioneer Anchor Brewing Co. has been purchased by Chobani yogurt founder and billionaire Hamdi Ulukaya.
Taste
Chobani yogurt billionaire buys San Francisco's Anchor Brewing Co.
Beer lovers mourned when the brewing company, established in San Francisco in 1896, announced its closure last year amid declining sales and increased competition from canned cocktails, crafted drinks, spirits and wines.
By Associated Press
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
Motorcyclist killed in Rogers Park collision
The motorcycle hit a car that was trying to make a U-turn in the 6600 block of North Sheridan Road, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I feel guilty about leaving relatives to find solitude
Retiree dreams of living in a cabin far away from adult children and grandchildren.
By Abigail Van Buren
 