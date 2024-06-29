The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Man fatally stabbed in Englewood

The man was walking in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue when a group approached and someone stabbed him, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A man was stabbed to death in Englewood early Saturday, police said.

The unidentified man was walking with two other people in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue around 4:45 a.m. when three people approached in a car, Chicago police said. The suspects got out of the car, and one of them stabbed the man repeatedly.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

No one else was injured, and no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.

