Sun-Times readers share their Pride stories

During June, Pride Month, we’re showcasing LGBTQ+ stories from readers. From a father being thankful a trans child has found a welcoming home in Chicago to coming out later in life after struggles over identify and spirituality, the first-person stories that follow offer views of the breadth and depth of the queer experience.

Finding your authenticity

In 1976, I finally admitted to myself that I was gay. For 10 years, I struggled in public to be a secret gay priest while also secretly exploring the gay scene.

In 1986, I left the priesthood lest I lose my soul. I moved to Chicago and felt free to explore and enjoy being gay. But during the ‘90s, we gays were still somewhat secretive for fear of being labeled as sick or losing our jobs.

About 1997, I was working in HR at a hospital. While attending the annual manager dinner dance with a woman friend, I saw male doctors dancing with their male dates. It was then that I decided to be fully out!

Today I see myself as a seasoned, mature man. As I celebrate Pride Month, I am glad to say that I am a self-assured, free, grateful, authentic gay man! May we all continue to strive to be our true, authentic selves as we continue our life journeys.

Stephen Modde

Marching for a cause

I am not one to march or protest. I was in Springfield for work, and it was the session that marriage equality finally passed, and I participated in a march around the Capitol complex.

At its best, Springfield is LGBTQ+ neutral, but it’s usually the Roman Catholic bishop and his ilk having an exorcism on the steps of the cathedral.

The energy and positive nature of the march was a moving moment I won’t soon forget. It reminded me of how important it is for each member of our community to bear witness to the value of our lives and to be present when we can. We all have to do our part to make sure our great country, state and city move forward and not backslide.

John J. is a 60-year-old gay man from a socially conservative background who lives in Chicago with his partner and works in the suburbs.

Room for more gay storylines

Like others my age, I remember watching “Dynasty’s” Steven Carrington stand before his family and declare, “I’m a homosexual, Dad. I’m gay.” With the rich, shoulder-padded members of his family staring him down, Steven said the words that I hoped to say to my own family.

As a young, gay fan of TV dramas, I remember watching the shows hoping for the day they would feature a gay character, someone I could relate to in some way. So when “Dynasty” introduced me to Steven Carrington, I was hooked. In Steven, I saw someone who struggled with at least a few of the issues that were running through my confused, teenage mind.

Three years after “Dynasty” was canceled in 1989, Fox presented “Melrose Place” and its gay character Matt Fielding. Ten years had passed since Steven Carrington came out to his family, and not much had advanced in terms of gay characters on television. In fact, I recall the hype surrounding an on-screen kiss due to concerns from the network and its sponsors.

Thankfully, things have improved quite a bit since those days. Gay characters populate many shows on television. And yet I think there is room for more.

That’s why I created “Windy City,” a drama for television featuring a cast of gay characters involved in all sorts of binge-worthy stories. The scripts for “Windy City” have enjoyed great success at film festivals, receiving awards from all over the globe. Getting the series made, however, has been a challenge, as networks, streaming services and production companies continue to tell me America isn’t yet ready for a gay-centered drama.

One day, hopefully soon, America will be ready for “Windy City.” And maybe, just maybe, I’ll have Steven Carrington to thank for it all!

Joseph Anthony Francis is an award-winning novelist and screenwriter with deep roots in Chicago.

Mom learns from her daughter

My daughter lives her life out loud and on Facebook, Instagram, etc.

About 10 years ago, she posted that she was pansexual. I’m, like, “WTF is that? It’s not even one of the letters!”

I Googled. Then, I was, like, “Oh, OK. I get it. It’s all good.”

I’ve always been an ally, just not always up-to-date on the terminology. I’m still trying to figure out how pronouns and grammar work. But I’ll get there.

Susan Danzig at a Pride barbecue. Provided Susan Danzig is a writer, teacher, actor and activist. A native New Yorker, she has been in Chicago 38 years.

Dad grateful Chicago embraces son

I am so pleased, as a parent of a transgender 21-year-old, that we have found Chicago to be welcoming and embracing to our son since he moved there in 2021.

He’s stated he doubts if he will ever move back to Indiana due to our state’s politics, and each time we visit him in Chicago we see that it’s a wonderful place for him to live.

We’re very grateful to Chicago and its citizens for that and wouldn’t be surprised if, at some point in the future, we are able to call Chicago our home, with a move to the city.

Doug Lippert is a dad who will always worry about his kids but who also believes that most people are kind, helpful and open-minded.