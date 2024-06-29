The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Pride Commentary Other Views

Sun-Times readers share their Pride stories

“May we all continue to strive to be our true, authentic selves as we continue our life journeys,” one wrote.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Sun-Times readers share their Pride stories
A man wears a small Illinois gay pride flag on his jacket before the start of a 2013 ceremony in Chicago at which Illinois' marriage equality act was signed into law.

A man wears a small Illinois gay pride flag on his jacket before the start of a 2013 ceremony in Chicago at which Illinois’ marriage equality act was signed into law.

Getty Images

During June, Pride Month, we’re showcasing LGBTQ+ stories from readers. From a father being thankful a trans child has found a welcoming home in Chicago to coming out later in life after struggles over identify and spirituality, the first-person stories that follow offer views of the breadth and depth of the queer experience.

Finding your authenticity

In 1976, I finally admitted to myself that I was gay. For 10 years, I struggled in public to be a secret gay priest while also secretly exploring the gay scene.

In 1986, I left the priesthood lest I lose my soul. I moved to Chicago and felt free to explore and enjoy being gay. But during the ‘90s, we gays were still somewhat secretive for fear of being labeled as sick or losing our jobs.

About 1997, I was working in HR at a hospital. While attending the annual manager dinner dance with a woman friend, I saw male doctors dancing with their male dates. It was then that I decided to be fully out!

Today I see myself as a seasoned, mature man. As I celebrate Pride Month, I am glad to say that I am a self-assured, free, grateful, authentic gay man! May we all continue to strive to be our true, authentic selves as we continue our life journeys.

Stephen Modde

Marching for a cause

I am not one to march or protest. I was in Springfield for work, and it was the session that marriage equality finally passed, and I participated in a march around the Capitol complex.

At its best, Springfield is LGBTQ+ neutral, but it’s usually the Roman Catholic bishop and his ilk having an exorcism on the steps of the cathedral.

The energy and positive nature of the march was a moving moment I won’t soon forget. It reminded me of how important it is for each member of our community to bear witness to the value of our lives and to be present when we can. We all have to do our part to make sure our great country, state and city move forward and not backslide.

John J. is a 60-year-old gay man from a socially conservative background who lives in Chicago with his partner and works in the suburbs.

Room for more gay storylines

Like others my age, I remember watching “Dynasty’s” Steven Carrington stand before his family and declare, “I’m a homosexual, Dad. I’m gay.” With the rich, shoulder-padded members of his family staring him down, Steven said the words that I hoped to say to my own family.

As a young, gay fan of TV dramas, I remember watching the shows hoping for the day they would feature a gay character, someone I could relate to in some way. So when “Dynasty” introduced me to Steven Carrington, I was hooked. In Steven, I saw someone who struggled with at least a few of the issues that were running through my confused, teenage mind.

Three years after “Dynasty” was canceled in 1989, Fox presented “Melrose Place” and its gay character Matt Fielding. Ten years had passed since Steven Carrington came out to his family, and not much had advanced in terms of gay characters on television. In fact, I recall the hype surrounding an on-screen kiss due to concerns from the network and its sponsors.

Thankfully, things have improved quite a bit since those days. Gay characters populate many shows on television. And yet I think there is room for more.

That’s why I created “Windy City,” a drama for television featuring a cast of gay characters involved in all sorts of binge-worthy stories. The scripts for “Windy City” have enjoyed great success at film festivals, receiving awards from all over the globe. Getting the series made, however, has been a challenge, as networks, streaming services and production companies continue to tell me America isn’t yet ready for a gay-centered drama.

One day, hopefully soon, America will be ready for “Windy City.” And maybe, just maybe, I’ll have Steven Carrington to thank for it all!

Joseph Anthony Francis is an award-winning novelist and screenwriter with deep roots in Chicago.

Mom learns from her daughter

My daughter lives her life out loud and on Facebook, Instagram, etc.

About 10 years ago, she posted that she was pansexual. I’m, like, “WTF is that? It’s not even one of the letters!”

I Googled. Then, I was, like, “Oh, OK. I get it. It’s all good.”

I’ve always been an ally, just not always up-to-date on the terminology. I’m still trying to figure out how pronouns and grammar work. But I’ll get there.

Screenshot_20240603-093450~2 - Susan Danzig.png

Susan Danzig at a Pride barbecue.

Provided

Susan Danzig is a writer, teacher, actor and activist. A native New Yorker, she has been in Chicago 38 years.

Dad grateful Chicago embraces son

I am so pleased, as a parent of a transgender 21-year-old, that we have found Chicago to be welcoming and embracing to our son since he moved there in 2021.

He’s stated he doubts if he will ever move back to Indiana due to our state’s politics, and each time we visit him in Chicago we see that it’s a wonderful place for him to live.

We’re very grateful to Chicago and its citizens for that and wouldn’t be surprised if, at some point in the future, we are able to call Chicago our home, with a move to the city.

Doug Lippert is a dad who will always worry about his kids but who also believes that most people are kind, helpful and open-minded.
More Pride Stories
Illinois gay pride flag
Pride
Sun-Times readers share their Pride stories
“May we all continue to strive to be our true, authentic selves as we continue our life journeys,” one wrote.
By Sun-Times staff
 
DRAGQUEENS-06XX24-48.JPG
Pride
How Chicago became a 'safe haven' for the drag queens who call it home
Over the decades, Chicago has become a premier place to practice the art of drag. Recently, the city has also become a safe haven for drag queens.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
PRIDEEXPLAINER-06XX24-01.JPG
LGBTQ+
How to change your name and gender marker in Illinois
“The state can’t give or take away who you are,” said Sasha Buchert, a senior attorney at the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Lambda Legal. “But it certainly is nice to have a gender marker that reflects who you are.”
By Violet Miller
 
The sun rising over Lake Michigan as seen from Promontory Point on the morning of March 27, 2023.
Pride
Violence and slurs are always a threat, but it's the trans community that keeps me safe
When I moved to Chicago in 2021, I started to come out of my shell more — before an anti-gay slur shattered the feeling of safety I’d slowly built up.
By Ellery Jones
 
Graphic of Old MacDonald with his farm animals a unicorn, dinosaur, and narwal.
Pride
Why drag queens should lead children's singalongs
When two drag performers led “Old MacDonald” the kids imagined a world full of wonder and possibility. Why can’t we?
By Angela Massino
 
A person on a parade float throws out confetti during the 51st Annual Pride Parade on the North Side, Sunday, June 26, 2022.
LGBTQ+
Chicago Pride 2024 events calendar
From parties, street festivals, family fun and much more, here’s what’s on Chicago’s Pride 2024 calendar.
By Matt Moore
 
Swedish egg coffee, made by brewing coffee grounds with an egg, is almost exclusively a Swedish-American drink — and a Midwest one in particular.
Pride
I’m just a gay man trying to get a coffee
Keith Zerbian writes that he used to enjoy going out in Boystown not for the drinks but for the camaraderie, which would often end with a late-night coffee. He talks about what it’s like to get a coffee today as a gay man at his suburban Dunkin’.
By Keith Zerbian
 
PRIDEFEST-062324-35.jpg
Pride
JoJo Siwa brings good 'Karma' to joyous crowd at 23rd Chicago Pride Fest
Drag performers glowed and glided. Pride-themed merch was sold and an overall feeling of unity and welcome was felt Saturday in Lake View.
By Erica Thompson
 
Share Your Story
Your story could be published as part of a collection of essays on our website, newsletters, social media or the newspaper.
Fill Out Form

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot while walking in Roseland
Gas will be burned off from derailed cars to clear tracks near Matteson
Chicago Pride Parade safety plan involves heavy police presence day and night
Las Escuelas Públicas de Chicago despide a casi 600 miembros del personal de apoyo
Secretary of State grants target carjackings, car thefts
Woman found wrapped in sheet in Garfield Park alley was fatally assaulted in homicide: officials
The Latest
georgianicols1215-e1450839352462-63.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, June 29, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Martin Mull participates in "The Cool Kids" panel during the Fox Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including “Roseanne” and “Arrested Development,” has died, his daughter said Friday, June 28, 2024. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Movies and TV
Martin Mull, comedian and actor who starred in 'Fernwood Tonight' and 'Roseanne,' dies at 80
Mull came to national fame with a recurring role on the Norman Lear-created satirical soap opera “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” and the starring role in its spinoff, “Fernwood Tonight,” on which he played Barth Gimble, the host of a satirical talk show.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft - First Round
Blackhawks
Blackhawks add to draft haul by taking forwards Sacha Boisvert, Marek Vanacker with 18th, 27th picks
After selecting Boisvert, a 6-2 center from Quebec, the Hawks aggressively acquired yet another first-round selection in a trade with the Hurricanes. That allowed them to take Vanacker, a 6-0 winger from Ontario.
By Ben Pope
 
Jac Caglianone
White Sox
MLB draft prospect Jac Caglianone 'very impressive' during Chicago visit
“TV doesn’t do any justice as far as how big he is,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said.
By Kyle Williams
 
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
Man fatally shot while walking in Roseland
The 40-year-old man was walking in the first block of East 110th Place about 9 a.m. Wednesday when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 