Saturday, July 13, 2024
Man pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach dies

The 38-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police are conducting an investigation after a man was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Friday.

A man has died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan on Friday near 31st Street Beach, police said.

Around 4:40 p.m., the man was pulled from the water in the 3100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive by responding officers, Chicago police said.

The man, 38, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation and autopsy results are pending.

