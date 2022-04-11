The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 11, 2022
City Hall News Politics

Chicago detective, retired prosecutor under investigation for possible overtime abuse, sources say

The officer has been reassigned to the city’s non-emergency call center as the Cook County state’s attorney’s office and police internal affairs investigate.

Frank Main By Frank Main
   
SHARE Chicago detective, retired prosecutor under investigation for possible overtime abuse, sources say
The George Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California.

The George Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California.

Ashley Rezin / Sun-Times

A Chicago police officer has been placed on desk duty as investigators look into accusations of overtime abuse at the main Cook County courthouse at 26th and California, according to law enforcement sources.

The 33-year-old detective, who joined the Chicago Police Department in 2012, has been reassigned to the alternate response section, a unit that handles non-emergency calls, the sources said.

In 2019, the detective made about $161,000 — more pay than 95% of his Chicago police colleagues, according to a Better Government Association database. A detective with a decade of service normally would expect to make about $100,000 in salary.

A retired assistant Cook County state’s attorney also is under investigation, the sources said.

The state’s attorney’s office and police department’s internal affairs bureau are investigating, according to the sources, but no criminal charges have been filed.

The sources said the probe is tied to a system in which prosecutors notify officers to go to court, for which they get overtime pay.

Former City Hall Inspector General Joseph Ferguson had a name for one of the ways officers have cashed in on overtime at the courthouse by getting called by prosecutors to appear in court to testify or deliver evidence. Paper-jumping is “requesting to be included on an arrest report despite having little or no involvement in the arrest” to make extra money by being called to court, Ferguson said in a 2017 audit of police overtime.

Related

Next Up In Politics
Gov. Pritzker’s camp grapples with Dem Party Chair Rep. Kelly: Coordinated campaign an issue
Are Columbus statues a free speech issue?
Judge grants temporary restraining order against CPS for 6 teachers who sued over vaccine mandate
Democrats push through $46.5 billion state budget in marathon overnight session
Gov. Pritzker taps two lawyers for Prisoner Review Board — one a former aide to past nemesis Bruce Rauner
Illinois COVID-19 cases rising: ‘Critically important’ for immunocompromised to get vaccinated, boosted
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Here’s how to find help if your partner is addicted to sex
Two support groups specialize in educating and assisting those affected by someone who cheats or compulsively looks at porn.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The Standard Club building at 320 S. Plymouth Court.
Chicago Enterprise
Standard Club sells its building but strives to survive
The storied membership organization could get the building back if the buyer can’t make use of it, perhaps as a hotel.
By David Roeder
 
merlin_104887772.jpg
Food and Restaurants
Sky-high delivery app fees are killing my restaurant, owner says months after pandemic cap lifted
TaKorea Cocina’s owner said last year he paid nearly $100K to third-party apps, which have become so popular restaurants have no choice but to use them — even if it could force them out of business.
By Manny Ramos
 
51685944529_8c9be22335_o.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Janes,’ a film on Chicago’s secret abortion collective, will have local premiere at DOC10
Other documentaries in the May festival will explore chef José Andrés and the fight to save a South Loop school.
By Darel Jevens
 
Police_Tape_3__14_.jpg
Crime
Man shot at, then hit by car in Portage Park
The man, 42, was walking in the 3400 block of North Cicero Avenue when he was shot at, then struck by a car while attempting to cross Cicero Avenue, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 