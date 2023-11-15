The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Johnson proposes 60-day limit on shelter stays in next phase of plan to confront migrant crisis

The mayor discussed the plan only briefly Wednesday, offering few details, but promised to reveal more on Friday. The goal, he said, is to more quickly move asylum-seekers out of shelters and into work and self-sufficiency.

By  Fran Spielman
   
Mayor Brandon Johnson, shown presiding at the Nov. 15, 2023 Chicago City Council meeting.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, shown presiding at Wednesday’s Chicago City Council meeting, is announcing more details of his plans to deal with a flood of asylum-seekers and other migrants arriving in Chicago.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Declaring he will “never sacrifice the needs of Chicagoans for those who wish to become Chicagoans,” Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday teased a new phase of his plan to confront the migrant crisis, including a 60-day limit on shelter stays.

With tensions still running high in opposition to the winterized base camps he’s racing to open in Brighton Park and Morgan Park, Johnson may hope the new plan will ease at least some of that pushback.

The mayor discussed the plan only briefly, offering few details, while basking in the glow of his budget victory. But Johnson promised to put some meat on the bone during a Friday briefing. The goal, he said, is to more quickly move asylum-seekers out of shelters and into work and self-sufficiency.

“We are increasing personnel at the landing zone and staging areas to facilitate connections to other destinations for individuals who do not wish to stay in Chicago and re-unite them with family members and sponsors,” Johnson said.

“We are implementing a tiered, 60-day shelter limit, combined with robust case management and workforce access to move new arrivals through our system to self-sufficiency,” the mayor said.

“And we are implementing regulatory tools starting this weekend to cite and fine bus companies that disregard our curfews, landing zone locations and loading and unloading rules.”

Without specifics, Johnson declared both Illinois and Cook County would “announce new investments to meet the needs of this humanitarian crisis” and help increase staffing and case management at landing zones.

“Part of the investments that the state will be providing is to expand a more expedited process for them to be resettled,” he said.

“When we look at how the Ukrainian families were received in ... Chicago, they had a community that already existed to receive them. We don’t have that type of structure for Venezuelans. So creating a more expedited process to get them on the pathway to work allows for them to become contributors to Chicago.”

Chicagoans are demanding a “balanced approach” to the migrant crisis, he said, adding that’s what the next phase of his plan will deliver.

He pushed back hard when asked if a 60-day shelter limit would further traumatize asylum-seekers.

“They don’t want the police district and the floor outside to be their final destination. That’s their biggest fear,” he said.

“Here’s what this 60-day tiered approach does: It puts some onus on all levels of government to move with some urgency to get people to work.”

