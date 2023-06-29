The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
City Hall News Chicago

Migrant crisis reverses decade-long enrollment decline at CPS, top mayoral aide says

To ensure better educational outcomes for the new arrivals, the Johnson administration plans to open an “enrollment center” at Roberto Clemente Community Academy High School in time for the first day of school on Aug. 21.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Migrant crisis reverses decade-long enrollment decline at CPS, top mayoral aide says
A student walks into Gale Community Academy, 1631 W. Jonquil Terrace, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

A student walks into Gale Community Academy in Rogers Park on the last day of the school year in June.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

After losing nearly 80,000 students over the last decade, the Chicago Public Schools finally added students during the last school year, thanks to the migrant crisis, a top mayoral aide said Thursday.

To ensure better educational outcomes for the new arrivals, deputy chief of staff Cristina Pacione-Zayas said Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration plans to open an “enrollment center” at Roberto Clemente Community Academy High School, 1147 N. Western, in time for the first day of school on Aug. 21.

The center could be the first of several to help the children of asylum seekers and their parents make the difficult adjustment, she said.

“Last year … children were being enrolled in the middle of the school year. ... There wasn’t really sufficient time to plan more resources to be able to meet the needs. The objective of setting up this pilot enrollment center is really to get in front of that,” Pacione-Zayas told the Sun-Times.

“Chicago Public Schools can better plan for the fall to discern where they can send students, assure that they have the right amount of teachers with the appropriate certification for bi-lingual education. If there’s need for special education screenings. And there will be a meeting with social workers to discern if there are additional wrap-around supports that are needed for the family.”

Pacione-Zayas called the Clemente center a “pilot.” It may not be the only welcoming center.

“We’re hoping to actually have a few more locations so that we can really get in front of this school year and be best prepared to meet the educational needs of people coming with their families from the southern border,” she said.

Migrants in the lobby of the 8th District police station in Chicago Lawn on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Migrant stand in the lobby of the 8th District police station in Chicago Lawn in May.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

CPS entered the last school year with 321,981 students, down 19.6% from 400,545 students 10 years ago.

But the migrant crisis has finally stopped the bleeding, “and we can pretty much attribute that to the addition of young people” from migrant families, she said.

“That’s definitely one way for us to re-populate. But … we need to continue to double-down on practices and policy that continue to make Chicago Public Schools a space that is not only welcoming, but that is affirming for young people.”

She added: “That is really doubling down on bringing out the best in their talent and potential and assuring that our schools are resourced to meet the needs and the demands of a 21st Century education system that should be fostering critical thinking skills. That should be exploring careers and passions.”

A memo to the City Council last week said up to five new migrant shelters could open, with a combined capacity of nearly 2,500.

Pacione-Zayas said the memo was intended to keep alderpersons who felt blind-sided by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s top-down approach to the migrant crisis fully-informed of the many options under consideration.

She did not say if all five sites would be needed, just that the city will “continue to need space,” and that Chicago already is experiencing “a housing crisis that has been exacerbated by gentrification” that will get worse when COVID relief dollars expire in 2026.

More definite is the city’s plan to conduct background checks for shelter volunteers and issuing credentials to meet the city’s requirements. Screening will include “baseline training around mental and behavioral health,” Pacione-Zayas said.

Next Up In Politics
Colleges can still grab that trombonist
Chicago-area firm builds 2,200 concrete barriers for NASCAR street race protection
Staffing shortages are hindering reforms in Chicago Police Department, court monitor tells mayor
Brandon Johnson building consensus behind the scenes before delivering progressive agenda, top aide says
Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling ‘an attack on people of color,’ Illinois education leaders say
Federal appeals court considering Illinois assault weapons ban questions ‘popularity contest’ for guns
The Latest
Students walk through Harvard Yard on April 27, 2022.
Columnists
Colleges can still grab that trombonist
Plucking race off the table doesn’t make sense to anyone familiar with how colleges pick students.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Eloy Jimenez gestures to first-base coach Daryl Boston after a two-run single against the Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, June 29. (AP)
Lance Lynn finishes strong after bad start, White Sox score 6 in third to gain series split
Remillard, Jimenez drive in two runs each, Anderson gets two hits, scores pair
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Construction crew installing heavy concrete barrier on East Balboa Dr for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Grant Park on June 21, 2023.
NASCAR In Chicago
Chicago-area firm builds 2,200 concrete barriers for NASCAR street race protection
The temporary, 2.2-mile course around Grant Park is lined with concrete barriers built in south suburban Lynwood. NASCAR says they are the gold standard for street racing.
By David Struett
 
A lawsuit filed by ACLU Illinois claims Black and Latino drivers in Chicago are as much as seven times more likely to be stopped by police, often for minor violations that seldom result in tickets and almost never an arrest.
Crime
Staffing shortages are hindering reforms in Chicago Police Department, court monitor tells mayor
Report by the monitoring team calls on Mayor Brandon Johnson to conduct a staffing study, improve data collection and community policing programs.
By Andy Grimm
 
Bleachers are set up as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on South Columbus Drive near Buckingham Fountain, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
NASCAR In Chicago
Rain or shine: NASCAR Chicago Street Race says it’s ready for weather
NASCAR is equipping its race cars to handle a downpour, adding rain tires, windshield wipers and a red, blinking tail light.
By David Struett
 