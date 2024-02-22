City unveils winners of You Name a Snow Plow contest

WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling attended the unveiling Thursday of the city’s six newly named snowplows, including one called “Skilling It,” at the city’s salt dome at 2555 West Grand Ave.

Other winning names in the Department of Streets and Sanitation’s contest were “CTRL-SALT-DELETE,” “Casimir Plowaski,” “Ernie Snowbanks,” “Mies van der Snow” and “Bad, Bad Leroy Plow.”

The city received nearly 10,000 voting responses from Chicagoans. The six names will be featured on a snowplow in each of the city’s six snow districts, joining the named snowplows announced last year.