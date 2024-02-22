The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
City unveils winners of You Name a Snow Plow contest

WGN metereologist Tom Skilling, namesake of ‘Skilling It,’ was on hand for the unveiling of six newly named snow plows at the Department of Streets and Sanitation’s salt dome. One will be deployed in each of the department’s districts.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SNOWPLOWS-022324-5.jpg

Tom Skilling at the unveiling of the Department of Streets and Sanitation’s new plow “Skilling It.”

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling attended the unveiling Thursday of the city’s six newly named snowplows, including one called “Skilling It,” at the city’s salt dome at 2555 West Grand Ave.

Other winning names in the Department of Streets and Sanitation’s contest were “CTRL-SALT-DELETE,” “Casimir Plowaski,” “Ernie Snowbanks,” “Mies van der Snow” and “Bad, Bad Leroy Plow.”

The city received nearly 10,000 voting responses from Chicagoans. The six names will be featured on a snowplow in each of the city’s six snow districts, joining the named snowplows announced last year.

SNOWPLOWS-022324-3.jpg

Six snow plows used by the city Department of Streets and Sanitation are parked at the salt done on West Grand Avenue.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

