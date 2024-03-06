Appeals court rules votes in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum should be counted

An appellate court on Wednesday brought Mayor Brandon Johnson’s “Bring Chicago Home” referendum back to the city’s primary ballot— for now.

In a decision handed down less than two weeks before the March 19 primary election, presiding Justice Raymond Mitchell struck down a circuit court judge’s ruling that had ordered the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners not to count votes on the measure, which, if approved by voters, would increase taxes on high-end real estate transactions.

The lower-court judge had sided with opponents in the real estate industry, who argued the wording of the referendum question was invalid because it combined a tax cut with a tax increase.

The three-justice panel’s decision was unanimous. In the opinion, written by Mitchell, the court argued it cannot interfere with the legislative process by removing the question from the ballot.

The case could still be brought to the state Supreme Court.

“I’ve said all along that the people of Chicago should determine how we address the unhoused crises in Chicago,” Johnson said at an unrelated press conference Wednesday afternoon. “Organizing in this city is a major part of what has helped transform our city over the course of decades. That history is still intact. I’m encouraging everyone to vote in this upcoming election cycle.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

