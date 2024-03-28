Johnson stands behind Sigcho-Lopez in flag-burning controversy

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Thursday made it clear he has no intention of dumping a member of his City Council leadership team for appearing at a rally outside City Hall where an American flag was burned to protest U.S. support for Israel.

Johnson likened the controversy that’s been simmering around his handpicked Housing Committee Chair Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) to the furor that surrounded Jeremiah Wright, Barack Obama’s controversial pastor.

“Do we really want to have a society where someone's comments or someone else's comments that happened to be in the presence of someone else, that that becomes a repudiation of that particular person? I would find that to be morally reprehensible and irresponsible,” the mayor told reporters at an unrelated news conference to announce a federal housing grant.

Johnson stood his ground even after being reminded Obama denounced his pastor’s most controversial sermons. Sigcho-Lopez has not denounced a military veteran’s decision to burn the flag at a rally to protest support of Israel and demand cancellation of the Democratic National Convention.

“If people are as petulant as someone who would be unwilling to engage with someone that they disagree with, we wouldn't be standing here today," the mayor said.

“Do you know how many conversations Black leaders have had to have with racists? ... If people want to march through the streets — and they have — with nooses and other forms of objects that will be offensive to people — I can be offended, but also understand the fundamental value of this country."

Although flag burning is protected by the First Amendment, Johnson was asked if he disagrees with that form of political expression occurring right outside City Hall.

He never answered, saying only: “Whether it’s a noose or burning a flag, these are not particular expressions that I engage in. ... I don’t even know why this is even being debated, quite frankly. It’s actually quite disturbing that, as a city, we’re having a conversation about protected speech in America."

Friday, with the burned flag on the sidewalk in front of him, Sigcho-Lopez demanded that the Democatic National Convention in Chicago be canceled. Johnson's defense of Sigcho Lopez serves as a challenge to the 15 alderpersons who have called a special meeting for Monday to go ahead with it in hopes of attracting the 26 votes needed for a quorum.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) believes there will be a quorum and that a majority of those present will vote to remove Sigcho-Lopez as Housing Committee chair.

Johnson's defense of Sigcho-Lopez is "disheartening," Beale said.

“This same lack of leadership in this city is why the City Council is forced to come together on Monday to make a decision or whether or not he should be removed as chairman.”

Although defeat of the Bring Chicago Home referendum has weakened Johnson and emboldened his Council critics, “I fully expect the City Council recognizes its responsibility and that it will not move forward in the type of fascist forms of expression" that would stifle free speech, Johnson said.

He added: "There are people in the City Council who have stood with openly racist, white supremacist organizations" without any Council colleagues saying a word.

Contributing: David Struett

