The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 28, 2024
City Hall 2024 Democratic National Convention Israel-Hamas War

Johnson stands behind Sigcho-Lopez in flag-burning controversy

Mayor Brandon Johnson made it clear he will not remove Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25as Housing Committee chair for appearing at a rally where an American flag was burned to protest U.S. support for Israel. He likened the controversy to the furor that surrounded Barack Obama’s controversial Pastor Jeremiah Wright.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Johnson stands behind Sigcho-Lopez in flag-burning controversy
FLAGBURN-032624-02.JPG

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) speaks during a rally outside City Hall last Friday after an American flag was burned to protest U.S. support for Israel.

Provided by Matthew Kaplan

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Thursday made it clear he has no intention of dumping a member of his City Council leadership team for appearing at a rally outside City Hall where an American flag was burned to protest U.S. support for Israel.

Johnson likened the controversy that’s been simmering around his handpicked Housing Committee Chair Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) to the furor that surrounded Jeremiah Wright, Barack Obama’s controversial pastor.

“Do we really want to have a society where someone's comments or someone else's comments that happened to be in the presence of someone else, that that becomes a repudiation of that particular person? I would find that to be morally reprehensible and irresponsible,” the mayor told reporters at an unrelated news conference to announce a federal housing grant.

Johnson stood his ground even after being reminded Obama denounced his pastor’s most controversial sermons. Sigcho-Lopez has not denounced a military veteran’s decision to burn the flag at a rally to protest support of Israel and demand cancellation of the Democratic National Convention.

“If people are as petulant as someone who would be unwilling to engage with someone that they disagree with, we wouldn't be standing here today," the mayor said.

“Do you know how many conversations Black leaders have had to have with racists? ... If people want to march through the streets — and they have — with nooses and other forms of objects that will be offensive to people — I can be offended, but also understand the fundamental value of this country."

Although flag burning is protected by the First Amendment, Johnson was asked if he disagrees with that form of political expression occurring right outside City Hall.

He never answered, saying only: “Whether it’s a noose or burning a flag, these are not particular expressions that I engage in. ... I don’t even know why this is even being debated, quite frankly. It’s actually quite disturbing that, as a city, we’re having a conversation about protected speech in America."

Friday, with the burned flag on the sidewalk in front of him, Sigcho-Lopez demanded that the Democatic National Convention in Chicago be canceled. Johnson's defense of Sigcho Lopez serves as a challenge to the 15 alderpersons who have called a special meeting for Monday to go ahead with it in hopes of attracting the 26 votes needed for a quorum.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) believes there will be a quorum and that a majority of those present will vote to remove Sigcho-Lopez as Housing Committee chair.

Johnson's defense of Sigcho-Lopez is "disheartening," Beale said.

“This same lack of leadership in this city is why the City Council is forced to come together on Monday to make a decision or whether or not he should be removed as chairman.”

Although defeat of the Bring Chicago Home referendum has weakened Johnson and emboldened his Council critics, “I fully expect the City Council recognizes its responsibility and that it will not move forward in the type of fascist forms of expression" that would stifle free speech, Johnson said.

He added: "There are people in the City Council who have stood with openly racist, white supremacist organizations" without any Council colleagues saying a word.

Contributing: David Struett

Next Up In Politics
Chinatown apartment complex gets $11 million federal grant for energy efficiency upgrades
Pritzker sends Cook County Democratic Party $250K ‘to turn out voters’ in November
Federal appeals judges skeptical of Republican challenge to Illinois’ vote-by-mail law
Transition to partially elected school board will be ‘chaos,’ Johnson ally says
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, Democrats’ VP pick in 2000, dead at 82
Ebb turns to slow for O’Neill Burke, whose thinning lead thickens ever so slightly
The Latest
Dr. Gary Gibbon, left, Dr. Ankit Bharat, center, and Dr. Satish Nadig, left, chatting in clinic after Bharat and Nadig performed a double transplant surgery on Gibbon. The two surgeons implanted a new set of lungs and a liver in Gibbon last September.
News
California doctor gets new lungs and liver at Northwestern after damaging treatment for advanced cancer
His surgeons spent 10 hours transplanting his new lungs and liver in September. Six months after the operation, Dr. Gary Gibbon remains cancer-free, able to breathe on his own and celebrated his 69th birthday on Wednesday.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Election workers process and count March 19 primary election mail-in ballots for the Chicago Board of Elections at the Cook County Administration Building last Friday.
Elections
Federal appeals judges skeptical of Republican challenge to Illinois’ vote-by-mail law
The lawsuit challenges Illinois’ counting of mail-in-ballots after election day, and has potential impact in this presidential election year.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 
In this June 1, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John’s Church across Lafayette Park from the White House in Washington.
Letters to the Editor
Trump selling Bibles is just another grift to pay his legal bills
Donald Trump is selling $60 Bibles, and if Jesus had not been resurrected, he most certainly would be rolling over in his grave.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Giancarlo Esposito as Gray Bourgeois in Parish on AMC.
Movies and TV
Giancarlo Esposito the driving force in AMC’s high-octane thriller ‘Parish’
Over the course of just six fast-paced episodes, Esposito creates a memorable character in this crime drama based on the BBC One series “The Driver.”
By Richard Roeper
 
COUNCIL-121423-42.jpg
City Hall
Transition to partially elected school board will be ‘chaos,’ Johnson ally says
Ald. Jeanette Taylor, chair of the City Council’s Education Committee chair, said she’s disappointed that Johnson and his allies in the Chicago Teachers Union backed away from the fully elected, 21-member board he once supported. “This is not going to be as easy a transition as people think,” she said. “We’re used to a top-down system.”
By Fran Spielman
 